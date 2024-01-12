How to Unlock Vergil in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Image: Yuchang Game-NebulaJoy / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat has many fan-favorite characters, which you must unlock to use their unique abilities. One heavy hitter is Vergil, and in this guide, we explain how to unlock him so you can use him in-game.

How to Pull Vergil in DMC: Peak of Combat

The current limited banner event in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is called “Endless Judgement,” where players will have the chance to roll Vergil and claim him. Players can obtain Vergil by wishing on this limited event banner. Players will have the chance to roll Vergil within 90 wishes. The limited banner event is calling the pull “Endless Judgement – Vergil.”

Keep in mind that while you have 90 wishes to be successful, there is still a chance that you won’t pull Vergil. Considering DMC Peak of Combat is a Gacha Game, and Vergil is considered “rare,” it all boils down to luck.

Alternatively, players can obtain Vergil by spending 50 Source Rocks in the gacha pool. Outside of that, there is no confirmation whether Vergil will be obtainable through different methods. That said, Gacha Games are continuously being updated with new events and new features, so we may see an easier way to claim Vergil or even a free reward in the future. We will have to wait and see what happens after DMC Peak of Combat has been out longer.

Vergil Stats and Weapon in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Vergil in DMC: Peak of Combat Element is Physical, and his role is DPS. In other words, he is a character that deals high damage through pure force. Included in the Endless Judgement – Vergil pull, you will be rewarded with the Malevolent Tusk weapon. Here are the stats of Malevolent Tusk:

ATK: 150

150 DEF: 47

47 HP: 368

Endless Judgement Limited Time Event Start and End Date

The Endless Judgement limited-time event runs from January 10 to January 25, 2024. This gives players around two weeks to participate and the chance to claim Virgil in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024