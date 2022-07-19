When it comes to gaming on the go, Mobile Games are something easy to get into, especially if you’ve got friends that are interested in the same types of games as you. You’ll be able to get into a game quickly, and pick it up wherever you may go, which makes it one of the most convenient ways to explore a new title.

If you’re looking for something new to play or something that you know that you and your friends could lose countless hours in, make sure you’re giving this list a look, as we are going to be covering 10 of the best mobile games that you can play with your friends! Let’s get right into it!

10 Of The Best Mobile Games To Play With Friends

Diablo Immortal

If you’re looking for some excellent dungeon-crawling action, make sure that you give Diablo Immortal a try. While there may be a ton of microtransactions that are available in the game, you can earn many different items without dropping a dime into the game. However, if you’re a fan of the Diablo franchise in any way, shape, or form, you’ll be doing yourself a favor by giving this game a try.

You’ll find plenty to do, and plenty of dungeons ready for you to explore, alongside your friends on either mobile or even on PC. If you’re lucky and happen to have a controller available, you’ll find yourself right at home with the responsive controls, and the ability to have a true quality dungeon-crawler on the go.

Among Us

The most surprising hit that came out of nowhere, Among Us is the ultimate game of Whodunnit. If you’re one of the few that haven’t played or seen, a match of Among Us, you will either be a Crewmate or an Imposter on your map of choice. You’ll need to try to blend in with your comrades if you are the Imposter, and wait until you have a chance to kill them off without anyone seeing you.

You’ll need to either be sneaky and avoid other players, or be a master of your words to make sure you can survive in this surprisingly intense game. Make sure that you’re ready to hear a lot of SUS though, as the linguistics of this game need to be mastered so you don’t sound cringy.

Pokemon GO

If you’re looking for an excuse to get outside and get active, what better way to do just that than searching for Pokemon? In the world of Pokemon GO, you’ll want to get out and about, searching for all different kinds of Pokemon, being social with other trainers in your area, or finding an excuse to maybe take a vacation to a specific spot during their epic Pokemon GO Fest Celebrations.

You may need to put a few dollars into this game to have the most fun, but when you and your friends are out battling giant Pokemon in different raids, or finding your favorite starters out in the middle of nowhere, few things can match the excitement of this AR game. Just make sure you’re ready to try to catch ’em all!

Genshin Impact

If you’re looking for an excellent adventure with gorgeous visuals, Genshin Impact is going to be one of the best bets that you can find. You’ll be able to find new characters via Wishes, explore epic dungeons, and get into amazing fights by yourself, or with your friends. However, it does take a bit of time before you can unlock true co-op gameplay, so you’ll have plenty of time to learn the ropes.

One of the downfalls with Genshin Impact is the fact that it relies heavily on a gatcha system, so you never know what character you are going to unlock. However, if you like the idea of a surprise, Genshin Impact is one of the greatest games you can find on mobile, and with its Cross-Play and Cross-Save systems, you’ll be able to partake in the fun at home on a larger screen, as well!

Sky: Children Of The Light

If you’re looking to play through a title that can make you feel more emotion than you ever thought you could on a phone screen, Sky: Children Of The Light is an excellent choice for you. From the developers of Journey, you and your friends will be able to play through this colorful adventure title together, from start to finish, experiencing one of the most heartwarming stories to be featured in a game.

Make sure that you’re ready to jump in, and know what you’re getting into before you start this game up. It’s a weirdly emotional experience, so make sure that everyone knows that they’re signing up for something that is going to make them feel joy, sorrow, and every emotion in between before you finish it all off.

Mario Kart: Tour

Everyone loves a game of Mario Kart, so being able to take your favorite party racing game on the go with Tour makes this all the more enticing. You’ll find that you’re able to customize your characters more than ever, with different skins, karts, and even new friends that you’ll be able to unlock along the way. When it initially launched, players were uncertain, but it’s become better with age.

You’ll find plenty of tracks, exciting goals, and challenges to accomplish as you race your way through tracks that are inspired by real-world places, rather than the Mushroom Kingdom. However, with its signature Nintendo charm, you’ll find plenty of amazing tracks, with epic races to be had by all. Make sure that you’re ready to try to win yourself your new favorite Mario Kart skins!

Call Of Duty: Mobile

Being able to take the fast-paced action of the Call of Duty series on the go is something people have dreamed about for years, and with Call Of Duty: Mobile, you’ll find that the experience is not hampered by this smaller screen. You’ll still find plenty of players that are highly ranked, and you’ll be able to work your way up through the rungs of players until you have become a top player, too.

You would think that a fast-paced FPS wouldn’t look or play this good, but you’re wrong. Call of Duty: Mobile lives up to, and sometimes exceeds, the lofty standards that their big brothers on consoles have been able to do. You’ll find plenty to love with this game, so strap in and get ready for a great time with friends, and maybe think about starting up a clan together.

Garena: Free Fire

If you’re looking for a battle royale that won’t take up your whole afternoon for a single match, Garena: Free Fire may be the best choice for you. Taking the addictive traits of other Battle Royale titles, and condensing it down into a bit-sized match, you’ll be able to complete a round of Free Fire in under 20 minutes, meaning that you’ll be able to squeeze in many more matches in a day than other titles in the genre.

If you’re looking for bonkers customization, exciting weaponry, and exotic locals, this is going to be the game for you. You’ll find that many players are quite good at this game, so you’ll have plenty to keep you busy, as you get into epic firefights against many different foes. You’ll also be able to play with friends, even starting in different squad-based battles, too! Make sure you give this one a try if you are a big Battle Royale fan!

Kartrider Rush+

If you’re looking to try something new, don’t let this game’s cutesy art style turn you off. You’ll want to give this game a try, especially with its tight racing, beautiful visuals, and addictive gameplay loop. If you find Mario Kart Tour to be a bit too slow, you won’t be disappointed giving KartRider Rush+ a try, and it may easily overtake any other racing game as your new favorite.

You’ll have a cast of adorable characters to choose from, unlocking more as you compete in high-octane races through some of the most lavish tracks that you’ll find on a mobile screen. Depending on your device, the graphics in this game can feel like they’re ready to pop out, because of their vibrant graphics, and detailed textures. It also controls like a dream, and the ability to race against friends makes this even more exciting than ever.

Runescape Mobile

If you’re looking for a full MMORPG experience that you can play on the go, there is no better experience than Runescape Mobile. While some of the more seasoned gamers may have played this in its more rudimentary state years ago, Runescape has continued evolving, allowing players to experience a multitude of different ways to play the game, with the mobile version being an excellent time for everyone.

You’ll be able to play through a fully fleshed-out experience on mobile, allowing you to take the fun of an MMORPG on the go, which feels like something that is beyond futuristic to those that played the original game. With gorgeous graphics, excellent controls, and the ability to bring your friends along for your journey, you’ll have one heck of a time with this diamond in the rough. Make sure you’re ready to buy gf if you jump into this one!

And there we have it, 10 of the best Mobile games to play with friends! If you’re looking for even more fun ways to play with friends, make sure you’re checking out the best multiplayer options available for Oculus Quest 2, how to play Fall Guys with your friends on Nintendo Switch, or get into some shenanigans with friends with the Skyrim Together Reborn mod!