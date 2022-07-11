How to Play Fall Guys Multiplayer with Friends on Nintendo Switch

Fall Guys is finally free to play which makes it the perfect game to play with your friends, especially on the Nintendo Switch. Though Fall Guys, unfortunately, does not have split-screen or any form of local multiplayer, you can play with your friends on Nintendo Switch Online. Getting your party together before launching into a show can be a bit tricky, so here is how to play Fall Guys multiplayer with your friends on Nintendo Switch.

How to Play Fall Guys with Friends on Nintendo Switch

The first thing you need to do to play Fall Guys with your friends on Nintendo Switch Online is be a Nintendo Switch Online member. It currently costs $19.99 a year for an individual membership or $34.99 a year for a family membership which can apply to up to six members. You need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play any game online including Fall Guys.

With that out of the way, what you now need to do is add your friends to your Friends List. Once you are on the home screen of Fall Guys, press the minus button. From the Epic Games tab that emerges from the right, search for your friend’s Nintendo Switch username. Once you’ve found them, send an invite. After they accept, you will now be able to easily enter each other’s parties.

With your friends added, you can now invite them to your party. To do that, click in on the right joystick. Click invite and find your friend on the Epic Games tab. Press invite and they will receive an invitation to your party. Once they accept, you can now play Fall Guys multiplayer on Nintendo Switch with your friends! If you’re looking to complete challenges, unlock the coolest skins, and much more, check out our Fall Guys page.

Fall Guys is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.