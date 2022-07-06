All Abstergo Challenges and Rewards in Fall Guys

Fall Guys is reaching its peak now that it is free-to-play across all platforms and owned by Epic Games. Taking a page out of Fortnite’s book, there are multiple costumes featuring other pop culture and entertainment icons such as Eivor and Odin from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. They’re continuing the Assassin’s Creed crossover with the Abstergo challenges. Here are all of the Abstergo challenges in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

All Abstergo Challenges in Fall Guys

Starting July 7, all of the Abstergo challenges will be live and able to complete. The Abstergo Challenge playlist will feature 10 challenges that each reward 100 challenge points. By completing all 10, you’ll earn yourself all 5 rewards available. Unfortunately, we only know about 8 of the 10 Abstergo challenges so far, but we will update this guide when we know all 10.

To stay on the Assassin’s Creed trend, the Abstergo Challenges take place in the Sweet Thieves game mode. Here are all of the Abstergo Challenges in Fall Guys:

Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (x3)

Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (more than once)

Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves

All Abstergo Rewards in Fall Guys

If you manage to complete all 10 of the Abstergo Challenges, you’ll earn all 5 of the following rewards:

“Animus Trainee” Nickname : 100 Points

: 100 Points 200 Kudos : 300 Points

: 300 Points “Apple of Eden” Nameplate : 500 Points

: 500 Points “Animus Synchronising” Pattern : 700 Points

: 700 Points “Apple of Eden” Backpack: 1000 Points

And, if you’re a huge fan of Assassin’s Creed and want to get the full experience, you can purchase the Eivor the Wolf-Kissed Costume or Odin the All-Father Costume for 1,200 Show-Bucks each or 2,000 together. Also, you’ll be able to unlock the Ezio costume through the Season Pass. If you’re curious about how to do all of this, check out our Fall Guys guides.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now available for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store.