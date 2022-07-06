Fall Guys has recently gone free to play, and, as players all over the world either return or dive into the mayhem for the first time, Mediatonic did not waste time and announced a wide array of both new and returning crossover events, set to give players more than enough reason to play. With that said, the game’s developers just revealed that the newest collaboration will be with none other than Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. But that’s not all, as the event will feature not only many exclusive rewards but also the debut of two exclusive costumes, which will give players the chance to dress up as not only the game’s protagonist Eivor but also as Odin. But how can you get the Eivor and Odin costumes in Fall Guys?

How to Get the Eivor and Odin Costumes in Fall Guys

From July 7th to 11th, players will be able to get both the Eivor and the Odin skins by either buying them directly on the game’s store, for 1,200 Show-Bucks or by buying them together as part of a bundle, which will also feature other goodies such as a new Nameplate, for 2,000 Show-Bucks. The outfits will be the second and third Assassin’s Creed-inspired skins to arrive on Fall Guys, following the release of its Ezio-themed costume. Currently, you can get access to the Ezio costume through the game’s Season Pass.

To recap, here’s how to get both the Eivor and Odin Costumes in Fall Guys:

Eivor the Wolf-Kissed Costume: Can be acquired individually through the game’s store for 1,200 Show-Bucks or as part of a bundle for 2,000 Show-Bucks.

Odin the All-Father Costume: Can be acquired individually through the game's store for 1,200 Show-Bucks or as part of a bundle for 2,000 Show-Bucks.

You can currently play Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout for free on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, via the Epic Games Store.