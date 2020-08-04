Fall Guys Multiplayer Guide – How to Play With Friends

Like most battle royale games, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is better experienced with friends in multiplayer. While you can try to win the crown for yourself, the game is much more fun with friends. The physics-based hijinks of Fall Guys were designed with a multiplayer setting in mind, and while you can get that same experience playing with 60 strangers online, having at least one friend in your group is the preferred way to play. Fall Guys allows you to squad up and play all of the minigames together, but there are sure to still be some shenanigans when you party up with your friends.

How to Play Fall Guys with Friends

At the main menu, press the triangle button on PS4 or the P key on PC to invite your friends to play Fall Guys. After your friends accept your invites, they’ll start to show up next to you on screen. Once everybody is in, just look for a match like normal and you’ll be able to play together. Fall Guys currently supports a maximum squad size of four. There are no private lobbies or custom games in Fall Guys yet, either.

Does Falls Guys Have Crossplay?

Fall Guys currently does not support crossplay. According to developer Mediatonic’s official Fall Guys FAQ, they are looking into adding cross-platform play sometime in the future. “At launch, we won’t have cross-play. It’s something we really want to do in the future, let us know on Discord if its something you are super excited about so we can prioritise what we work on next!”

Does Fall Guys Have Split-Screen?

Fall Guys does not support local multiplayer, split-screen, or couch co-op. The only way to play with your friends is online. However, Mediatonic has stated that they could add the feature in a Reddit AMA.

“We’d love to have split screen but at some point during development we had to cut it in order to get the game finished in time! It’s a HUGE undertaking from so many disciplines and we decided it would be better not to spread ourselves too thin and make sure the game we delivered is up to par. That said, you never know what might come post launch! I’d certainly love to play split screen and it gets requested TONS by the community.”

Fall Guys Servers Not Working

Fall Guys has proven to be an incredibly popular game, and the servers have been getting slammed with players that are eager to get a taste of the Twitch phenomenon for themselves. The development team has been constantly performing server maintenance and issuing frequent updates, so the online experience might suffer a bit as a result. Matchmaking has also been disabled at multiple points throughout launch day and the servers will likely continue to be taken offline sporadically so Mediatonic can make adjustments and fixes. For more updates, follow @FallGuysGame on Twitter to stay in the know.