Skyrim Together Reborn Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends

Skyrim Together Rebor is the highly anticipated multiplayer mod of Skyrim. For years, fans have been asking for a way to play Skyrim with a group of friends and now you finally can. With Skyrim Together Reborn, you and up to 8 of your friends can explore Skyrim, defeat Alduin, join the Thieve’s Guild, and do everything else Skyrim has to offer. Here is everything you need to know about Skyrim Together Reborn.

How to Download Skyrim Together Reborn Multiplayer Mod

First off, we sadly must inform you that the Skyrim Together Reborn mod is only available on PC. If you do have a PC, the first step you’ll need to do is make sure your version of Skyrim Special Edition or Anniversary Edition is up to date. To do this, follow these steps:

Right-click on your version of Skyrim on Steam. Click on Properties. Click Updates. Ensure that it says “Always keep this game updated”.

You should now have the latest version of Skyrim on Steam. With that done, all you need to do now is create an account on the Nexus Mods website. Though it isn’t required, having a mod manager makes the entire process of getting mods from Nexus Mods a breeze. We recommend using Vortex as it is tied neatly to Nexus Mods, is super easy to use, and will help you with any Nexus Mods in the future.

The first mod you’ll need in order for Skyrim Together Reborn to work properly is Address Library for SKSE Plugins. Follow these instructions to do that:

Open Vortex. Navigate to the Files tab of the Address Library for SKSE Plugins mod page. Select the Mod Manager Download button under the “All in One” listing. Make sure to download the right edition whether that be the Special edition or the Anniversary Edition. In Vortex, select Install. When prompted, select Enable.

How to Launch Skyrim Together Reborn Multiplayer Mod

Now that you’ve got some practice downloading the Address Library for SKSE Plugins, you can repeat the process for Skyrim Together Reborn. Follow the exact same steps as described above to download Skyrim Together Reborn. Now that the mod is installed, you’ll need to launch it in a different way. Here is how to launch Skyrim Together Reborn:

Go to your edition of Skyrim in your Steam Library. Right-click the game’s title. Hover over Manage. Click Browse local files. In the File Explorer window that appears, open the Data folder. Open the SkyrimTogetherReborn folder. Click the SkyrimTogether.exe file. In the window that opens, click your SkyrimSE.exe file from your Skyrim installation folder (this allows SkyrimTogether.exe to hook into the regular Skyrim executable). Click the SkyrimTogether.exe file again to launch Skyrim with the mod.

The easiest way for you to do this in the future is to create a shortcut. Once you are at the last step, right-click the SkyrimTogethere.exe file, click Show more options, and then click Create shortcut. Now, you have an easy way to access Skyrim Together Reborn from your desktop.

How to Make a Skyrim Together Reborn Server

As if you haven’t jumped through enough hoops already, you’ll need to create a server on PlayTogether. If you get there and the service is down, you may need to wait a day or two. Creating the type of server you want is as easy as picking the parameters. After pressing Launch, you will need to write down your server’s IP address and password.

How to Start Skyrim Together Reborn Multiplayer Mod

With everything ready to go, now you can start your server up and invite your friends. Launch Skyrim Together Reborn, create your character, play through Helgen until you have escaped, then press the right Control key. Here, you’ll need to press Connect, enter your server IP and password, and then press Connect again. Your friends should now be able to join your server.

From the right Control key control panel, you can also create a party which will be nice since you can share quests. As a quick note, Skyrim Together Reborn is compatible with other mods, but only graphics mods for now. Until these mods get updated by their creators, you’d best only equip your graphics mods. For all of your other Skyrim inquiries, check out our Skyrim page.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available now on PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.