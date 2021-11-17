Skyrim Pygmy Sunfish Location: Where to Catch Pygmy Sunfish

Among all the new content added to the acclaimed The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in celebration of the release of its anniversary version, which includes hundreds of unique pieces of content coming straight from its creative hub, the game’s new fishing mechanic has won over the hearts of players all over the globe in a surprising way by allowing them to can catch a wide arrange of more than 20 types of fish, which can be found in the many fishing spots scattered over the game’s many regions.

But among the many types of fish available in the game, catching the Pygmy Sunfish has proven to be a challenge apart. With that said, we will now tell you where to catch the Pygmy Sunfish in Skyrim so that you can master the craft as fast as possible.

Where to Catch Pygmy Sunfish’s on Skyrim

In Skyrim, players can catch the Pygmy Sunfish in many locations scattered all over the game. With that said, we recommend that you visit the Sulfur Soaking Pool region, located west of Eldergleam Sanctuary. For those looking for a more specific region, according to Reddit user u/CaedoGenesis, the fish can be found on the Eastmarch Hotsprings, in the spot where the Hunters normally bathe. Also, according to Reddit user u/Squirrelsroar, players can also find the fish in a pool featured close to the Broken Limb Camp, located northwest of the Darkwater Crossing. It’s good to point out that the camp is guarded by two giants. It’s good to point out that among the many locations in which you can fish in Skyrim, many players claim that catching a few fishes, including the Pygmy Sunfish, by hand can be way easier than by rod, so keep that in mind.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available right now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you haven’t already, don’t forget to check out how to upgrade your version of Skyrim to the Anniversary Edition, so that you can explore all of its new features.