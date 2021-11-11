Skyrim Fishing Spots: All Fishing Locations Map

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition added fishing to the game, but you can only cast your line at preset locations around the province. Each hold has multiple fishing spots with unique fish to find, and you’ll need to find them all if you want to complete the new Catch of the Day quest. Thankfully, fishing in Skyrim is much simpler than it is in other games. The hard part is finding out where you can actually cast a line. Here are all the fishing spots in Skyrim that we’ve discovered so far.

All Skyrim Fishing Locations

Each region of Skyrim has predetermined fishing locations. Fishing spots are marked with Fishing Supplies, which can be interacted with to begin fishing. You can purchase maps of fishing spots for each hold from general goods vendors like Belethor in Whiterun. These are all the Skyrim fishing spots we’ve found so far.

Whiterun Fishing Spots

There are 3 fishing spots in the Whiterun hold. One is just outside Riverwood (described in our fishing guide), the other is south of Riverwood, and the third is way to the west of Bleak Falls Barrow. You can purchase this fishing map from Belethor in Whiterun.

Winterhold Fishing Spots

There are 2 fishing spots in the Winterhold hold. The city is right in the middle of both of them. The first site is to the left along the northern coast, while the second location is to the east of Winterhold near an island a short distance off the coast. You can purchase this fishing map from Belethor in Whiterun.

The Rift Fishing Spots (Riften)

The Rift hold has 5 fishing spots. The first is located just off the Riften docks, and the next two are a short distance to the west of it along the river. The other two are much further upstream near the mountains. You can purchase this fishing map from Belethor in Whiterun.

Haafingar Fishing Spots (Solitude)

The Haafingar hold has 4 fishing spots. Three are located in the river to the south of Solitude, and the last one is located along the northern coast to the northwest of Solitude. You can purchase this fishing map from the general store in Solitude.

Falkreath Fishing Spots

The Falkreath hold has 5 fishing spots and they’re all close together, making this a premier fishing destination. You can find all five in the huge lake to the north of Falkreath. You can purchase this fishing map from the general store in Falkreath.

The Reach Fishing Spots (Markarth)

The Reach has 4 fishing spots. One is located along the river just outside of Markarth, and the second can be found directly to the south of that one. The other two are southeast of Markarth along the main river. You can purchase this fishing map from the general store in Markarth.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.