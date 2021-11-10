Skyrim: How to Upgrade to Anniversary Edition

Here is how to upgrade to the new Skyrim: Anniversary Edition if you already own Skyrim: Special Edition.

November 10th, 2021 by Noah Nelson

Skyrim is back, again, with the Anniversary Edition. This newest release of one of the most beloved games will be available for $49.99 for all newcomers. But don’t worry, owners of the latest Skyrim game, which would be Skyrim: Special Edition, won’t have to shell out so much and can get an upgrade to their existing game. Here’s how.

If you’re unaware of what is happening with Skyrim, it has been 10 years since it originally came out on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. To celebrate that most glorious day, Bethesda is re-re-re-re-re-re-rereleasing (that’s 7 rereleases) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This time, it is fittingly titled the Anniversary Edition and will come equipped with 10 years worth of content.

How to Upgrade to Skyrim Anniversary Edition

Like previously mentioned, if your copy of Skyrim: Special Edition didn’t get lost in the move or get stolen by your little brother, you can upgrade to Skyrim: Anniversary Edition. This upgrade will cost you $19.99 instead of $49.99. It’s annoying and clearly a (hopefully) final cash grab by Bethesda for their most famous game, but there is a good amount of new features awaiting those who upgrade.

You can also choose not to upgrade to Skyrim: Anniversary Edition because both the Special Edition and the Anniversary Edition will be receiving free next-gen upgrades. Be warned, achievement or trophy progress will transfer between the two editions, but not if you get the free next-gen upgrade.

There are a notable amount of additions to the Anniversary Edition of Skyrim worth checking out. Especially if you haven’t played Skyrim before or it’s been a long time, there are three DLC packs called Dragonborn, Dawnguard, and Hearthfire. Dragonborn adds a huge new questline with a new island and new villains to fight. Dawnguard introduces the Fort Dawnguard, the crossbow, and vampirism. Hearthfire lets players build their own house, own pets, and have a family. And that is just the DLC included, I haven’t even talked about the base game or the new mods.

Also being added are Creation Club mods like fishing, survival mode, and alternate armor just to name a few. There will be armor and weapons from Morrowind and Oblivion as well as brand new questlines like Saints and Seducers. The base game of Skyrim is a treat, but with 10 years of content added on, it’s a smorgasbord.

The Elders Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be available on November 11, 2021, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

