Image: NebulaJoy

Devil May Cry Peak of Combat allows both newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise to embark on an all-new storyline set after the events of DMC 3. But did you know that, although made for mobile, it is possible to play the game officially on PC?

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to play Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on PC.

How to Play Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on PC

You can play Devil May Cry Peak of Combat on PC officially by first heading to the game’s official site and then clicking on the Download Offical Emulator Icon. Doing so will prompt you to automatically download the LD Player Mobile emulator.

Once the emulator is downloaded —which will take less than a second— follow its installation guidelines before simply opening the app to play Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How to Play DMC Peak of Combat With a Controller

You can play DMC Peak of Combat on PC with a controller by simply plugging in your controller of choice and then launching the emulator, which will prompt the latter to recognize the device and change its key bindings accordingly.

You can also manually change the key bindings and further personalize the game’s controls by launching the game and then clicking on the Controller Mapping icon at the right of the emulator screen before selecting your device of choice.

This may be because I have played all games in the franchise with it, but I highly recommend that all players who can play Peak of Combat with a controller (or the like) do so. The reason for that lies in how using one will allow you to control your characters with way more precision while also being able to fully view your combos.

This guide was made while playing Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024