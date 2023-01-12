One of the most unique experiences on Roblox has to be Every Second Your Neck Grows. Exactly as the title states, every second you play, your neck continues to grow to unbelievable heights, giving those with plenty of time a chance to grow their neck to the next level.

However, for those hoping to get a bit of a boost in this particular game, some codes may prove to be valuable, especially if you are hoping to grow your neck faster than everyone else. Let’s find out what kind of codes are currently available for this experience, and how they may benefit you.

All Every Second Your Neck Grows Codes

Players will find all of the currently available codes for Every Second Your Neck Grows below, alongside some questions asked by players of the game.

Every Second Your Neck Grows Codes (Working)

MakeMeTaller – 25 Stud Neck Growth

FirstCode – Two Free Wins, Dooog Pet

Every Second Your Neck Grows Codes (Expired)

No Codes Currently Expired

How To Redeem Codes In Every Second Your Neck Grows

Redeeming a code in this particular experience is quite easy, as the code prompt is directly on the screen. Once players have clicked on Codes, they’ll be prompted to enter either of the codes listed above. Once that has been done, they’ll just need to press the blue arrow to submit their code and get their rewards.

How To Get More Codes For Every Second My Neck Grows

There are a few different options available to get new codes for this experience. Following the game on Roblox will give you a chance to earn new codes as they are released, as Get On The Bus Games does not have any sort of Social Media accounts as of the time of writing. Make sure to check back to our Roblox page to see when more codes have been added to this particular title, as well.

Why Can’t I Redeem My Every Second Your Neck Grows Codes?

Make sure to check the spelling of the codes that you have entered, if they are still valid, they should redeem with no issue. Making sure to use the capitalization that is shown above, as well as making sure that everything is spelled right will ensure that gamers will get all of their rewards.

What Is Every Second Your Neck Grows on Roblox?

It feels more like a meme than anything, but Every Second Your Neck Grows is an idle game, where players can leave it on in the background to grow the length of their neck before partaking in plenty of minigames spread around the map. Players can challenge their friends and others on the server to see who can grow their necks the fastest.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023