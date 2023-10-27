Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Using codes is a great way to get a head start in Reverse: 1999. As with most gacha games, you will need all the help you can get to come up with a powerful team for the late game.

A few reward codes can provide a decent enough boost to help you level up your characters or get one more summon. To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of Reverse: 1999 codes, saving you the trouble of searching for them.

Reverse: 1999 Codes List

Code Reward 1999GIFT Redeem to obtain 50 Clear Crop and 19999 Dust ENTERTHESHOW Redeem to obtain 60 Clear Drop, 4000 Dust, 3000 Sharpodonty, 2 Bottle of Pages, 5 Enlighten I

How to Redeem Codes in Reverse: 1999

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From the initial screen, tap on the three dots in the bottom left corner Tap on Settings From Account, find the Exchange Code section and tap on Go Enter your code to redeem it.

Reverse: 1999’s official Twitter account might announce events and promotions from time to time, often providing codes for the community. Some rewards are designed to help newcomers and might feel underwhelming to those who’ve been playing the game for a while. Still, one more chance to summon a 6-star Arcanist is a good thing to all Time Keepers, no matter how strong your current characters are.

Related: Reverse 1999 Cross Progression: How to Bind Account

How to Get More Reverse: 1999 Codes

More often than not, Reverse: 1999’s official Twitter account will announce events and promotions, and they often also grant codes to the community. Some might be deliberately given away on a tweet. In contrast, others might require you to find a hidden code in a video or a crossword puzzle. You can also check their other official communication channels like Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, or even their Discord Server.

Why Aren’t My Reverse: 1999 Codes Working?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The code might be incorrectly spelled

The code might have expired

The code might have had a limited number of uses and has been fully redeemed

The code is for a different region

If your Reward Code isn’t working, the first thing to do is check the spelling. If you’re certain you’ve typed it correctly and it’s still not working, there could be a few other reasons. For instance, the code might have expired or does not work in your region.

Also, many of these codes have a limited number of uses, so you need to redeem them early to enjoy the rewards. Other codes might have an expiration date, and if they don’t work for you, it means you were probably too late. Lastly, some codes are region-specific. For example, codes that work for Chinese players most likely won’t work in North America and vice versa.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023