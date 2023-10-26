Reverse 1999 Gacha System Explained: Soft Pity, Hard Pity, and Banner Types

Like many other games, Reverse: 1999 makes use of Soft Pity, Hard Pity, and Banners. Understanding a gacha game’s system is important before jumping into it, especially if you intend to spend your money on the game.
Luckily, Reverse: 1999’s gacha system is far from the worst in the genre, and the developers are pretty transparent about it.
How Reverse: 1999’s Gacha System Works
Reverse: 1999 uses the same drop rates for all its permanent banners.
|Arcanist’s Stars
|Basic Drop Rate
|2-star
|5%
|3-star
|45%
|4-star
|40%
|5-star
|8.5%
|6-star
|1.5%
The First Drop of Rain banner makes it much easier to get a rare character. It guarantees a 6-star drop after 30 pulls and a character with at least 4 stars after just 10 pulls
Reverse: 1999 Pity System Explained
The other permanent banners work similarly after 10 pulls, guaranteeing at least a 4-star character. However, they also have their own soft pity and hard pity systems when it comes to 6-star Arcanists:
- Soft Pity: After 60 consecutive summons, your rates will increase from 1.5% to 4%. After that, every summon that doesn’t grant a 6-star character will increase the rate by 2.5%.
- Hard Pity: Every 70 summons guarantees that you will pull one 6-star Arcanist.
The permanent banners that use this soft pity and hard pity system are:
- One Gram of Curiosity
- Clang of Sword & Armor
- Amid the Water
When taking into consideration the guaranteed 6-star pull after 70 summons, the rate of pulling a 6-star Arcanist becomes 2.36%.
What Happens When You Pull a Duplicate in Reverse: 1999?
|Star Rating
|2nd to 6th Duplicate
|After 6th Duplicate
|6-star
|1 Artifice + 12 Albums of the Lost
|28 Albums of the Lost
|5-star
|1 Artifice + 3 Albums of the Lost
|7 Albums of the Lost
|4-star
|1 Artifice + 8 Tracks of the Lost
|12 Tracks of the Lost
|3-star
|1 Artifice + 4 Tracks of the Lost
|7 Tracks of the Lost
|2-star
|1 Artifice + 3 Tracks of the Lost
|5 Tracks of the Lost
Regardless of the source, getting a 6-star character for the second to the sixth time means you will be granted 1 Artifice of the character and 12 Albums of the Lost instead. After the sixth time, you get 28 Albums of the Lost every time you pull a duplicate.
For 5-star characters, the second to the sixth time you pull a duplicate means you will be granted 1 Artifice of the character and 3 Albums of the Lost instead. However, after the sixth time, you will only be granted 7 Albums of the Lost every time you pull a duplicate.
Things change when you get a 4-star duplicate. It still grants you 1 Artifice up to the sixth time, but you get 8 Tracks of the Lost instead of Albums. After the sixth time, your reward becomes 12 Tracks of the Lost for each duplicate.
3-stars duplicates keep the 1 Artifice and 4 Tracks of the Lost up to the sixth time, then only 7 Tracks of the Lost for each duplicate after the sixth. Finally, 2-star duplicates give you 1 Artifice and 3 Tracks of the Lost up to the sixth time, then only 5 Tracks of the Lost after that.
- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023