Reverse 1999 Gacha System Explained: Soft Pity, Hard Pity, and Banner Types

How generous is Reverse: 1999?

October 26th, 2023 by Davi Braid
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like many other games, Reverse: 1999 makes use of Soft Pity, Hard Pity, and Banners. Understanding a gacha game’s system is important before jumping into it, especially if you intend to spend your money on the game.

Luckily, Reverse: 1999’s gacha system is far from the worst in the genre, and the developers are pretty transparent about it.

How Reverse: 1999’s Gacha System Works

Reverse: 1999 uses the same drop rates for all its permanent banners.

Arcanist’s StarsBasic Drop Rate
2-star5%
3-star45%
4-star40%
5-star8.5%
6-star1.5%

The First Drop of Rain banner makes it much easier to get a rare character. It guarantees a 6-star drop after 30 pulls and a character with at least 4 stars after just 10 pulls

Related: How to Claim Free Matilda Pre-Registration Reward in Reverse 1999

Reverse: 1999 Pity System Explained

A-Gram-of-Curiosity
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The other permanent banners work similarly after 10 pulls, guaranteeing at least a 4-star character. However, they also have their own soft pity and hard pity systems when it comes to 6-star Arcanists:

  • Soft Pity: After 60 consecutive summons, your rates will increase from 1.5% to 4%. After that, every summon that doesn’t grant a 6-star character will increase the rate by 2.5%.
  •  Hard Pity: Every 70 summons guarantees that you will pull one 6-star Arcanist.

The permanent banners that use this soft pity and hard pity system are:

  • One Gram of Curiosity
  •  Clang of Sword & Armor
  •  Amid the Water

When taking into consideration the guaranteed 6-star pull after 70 summons, the rate of pulling a 6-star Arcanist becomes 2.36%.

What Happens When You Pull a Duplicate in Reverse: 1999?

APPle-Reverse-1999-AOTF
Image: Attack of the Fanboy
Star Rating2nd to 6th DuplicateAfter 6th Duplicate
6-star1 Artifice + 12 Albums of the Lost28 Albums of the Lost
5-star1 Artifice + 3 Albums of the Lost7 Albums of the Lost
4-star1 Artifice + 8 Tracks of the Lost12 Tracks of the Lost
3-star1 Artifice + 4 Tracks of the Lost7 Tracks of the Lost
2-star1 Artifice + 3 Tracks of the Lost5 Tracks of the Lost

Regardless of the source, getting a 6-star character for the second to the sixth time means you will be granted 1 Artifice of the character and 12 Albums of the Lost instead. After the sixth time, you get 28 Albums of the Lost every time you pull a duplicate.

For 5-star characters, the second to the sixth time you pull a duplicate means you will be granted 1 Artifice of the character and 3 Albums of the Lost instead. However, after the sixth time, you will only be granted 7 Albums of the Lost every time you pull a duplicate.

Things change when you get a 4-star duplicate. It still grants you 1 Artifice up to the sixth time, but you get 8 Tracks of the Lost instead of Albums. After the sixth time, your reward becomes 12 Tracks of the Lost for each duplicate.

3-stars duplicates keep the 1 Artifice and 4 Tracks of the Lost up to the sixth time, then only 7 Tracks of the Lost for each duplicate after the sixth. Finally, 2-star duplicates give you 1 Artifice and 3 Tracks of the Lost up to the sixth time, then only 5 Tracks of the Lost after that.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Davi Braid is a devoted writer and gamer who's immersed in the world of interactive storytelling. Having worked in office jobs, he took a daring leap to pursue his dream job: writing about video games. His work is featured at many publications, and his journey has allowed him to explore the rich narratives and immersive experiences that this medium has to offer. In his quest to uncover the hidden gems within gaming, Davi embraces new genres and unearths unexpected delights in the world of video games.

More Stories by Davi Braid

More on Attack of the Fanboy :