Reverse 1999 Gacha System Explained: Soft Pity, Hard Pity, and Banner Types

Like many other games, Reverse: 1999 makes use of Soft Pity, Hard Pity, and Banners. Understanding a gacha game’s system is important before jumping into it, especially if you intend to spend your money on the game.

Luckily, Reverse: 1999’s gacha system is far from the worst in the genre, and the developers are pretty transparent about it.

How Reverse: 1999’s Gacha System Works

Reverse: 1999 uses the same drop rates for all its permanent banners.

Arcanist’s Stars Basic Drop Rate 2-star 5% 3-star 45% 4-star 40% 5-star 8.5% 6-star 1.5%

The First Drop of Rain banner makes it much easier to get a rare character. It guarantees a 6-star drop after 30 pulls and a character with at least 4 stars after just 10 pulls

Reverse: 1999 Pity System Explained

The other permanent banners work similarly after 10 pulls, guaranteeing at least a 4-star character. However, they also have their own soft pity and hard pity systems when it comes to 6-star Arcanists:

Soft Pity: After 60 consecutive summons, your rates will increase from 1.5% to 4%. After that, every summon that doesn’t grant a 6-star character will increase the rate by 2.5%.

After 60 consecutive summons, your rates will increase from 1.5% to 4%. After that, every summon that doesn’t grant a 6-star character will increase the rate by 2.5%. Hard Pity: Every 70 summons guarantees that you will pull one 6-star Arcanist.

The permanent banners that use this soft pity and hard pity system are:

One Gram of Curiosity

Clang of Sword & Armor

Amid the Water

When taking into consideration the guaranteed 6-star pull after 70 summons, the rate of pulling a 6-star Arcanist becomes 2.36%.

What Happens When You Pull a Duplicate in Reverse: 1999?

Star Rating 2nd to 6th Duplicate After 6th Duplicate 6-star 1 Artifice + 12 Albums of the Lost 28 Albums of the Lost 5-star 1 Artifice + 3 Albums of the Lost 7 Albums of the Lost 4-star 1 Artifice + 8 Tracks of the Lost 12 Tracks of the Lost 3-star 1 Artifice + 4 Tracks of the Lost 7 Tracks of the Lost 2-star 1 Artifice + 3 Tracks of the Lost 5 Tracks of the Lost

Regardless of the source, getting a 6-star character for the second to the sixth time means you will be granted 1 Artifice of the character and 12 Albums of the Lost instead. After the sixth time, you get 28 Albums of the Lost every time you pull a duplicate.

For 5-star characters, the second to the sixth time you pull a duplicate means you will be granted 1 Artifice of the character and 3 Albums of the Lost instead. However, after the sixth time, you will only be granted 7 Albums of the Lost every time you pull a duplicate.

Things change when you get a 4-star duplicate. It still grants you 1 Artifice up to the sixth time, but you get 8 Tracks of the Lost instead of Albums. After the sixth time, your reward becomes 12 Tracks of the Lost for each duplicate.

3-stars duplicates keep the 1 Artifice and 4 Tracks of the Lost up to the sixth time, then only 7 Tracks of the Lost for each duplicate after the sixth. Finally, 2-star duplicates give you 1 Artifice and 3 Tracks of the Lost up to the sixth time, then only 5 Tracks of the Lost after that.

