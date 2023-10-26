How to Claim Free Matilda Pre-Registration Reward in Reverse 1999

Image: Bluepoch

Reverse: 1999 is finally available on PC and mobile devices after months of waiting, and players can claim a free 5-Star character named Matilda since the game crossed the 1 million pre-registration milestone ahead of launch.

How to Claim Free Matilda in Reverse: 1999

While there are other pre-registration rewards for Reverse: 1999 — like Clear Drops and Sharpodonty — Matilda is the one that most people have their eyes on. Thankfully, you don’t have to wait too long to add her to your roster. Matilda will appear in your mailbox after clearing the first few stages of Reverse: 1999’s story alongside your other pre-registration rewards.

Remember that pre-registration rewards are only available for a short period after launch, so make sure to claim them quickly. Also, Reverse: 1999’s gacha system features a 6-Star rarity, so Matilda isn’t a super rare character. 5-Stars in Reverse: 1999 are the equivalent to 4-Star characters in Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail or SR units in other gacha games. She’s still a powerful unit though, especially for new accounts.

Reverse: 1999 Matilda Kit and Abilities

As a Star Afflatus character, you probably won’t use her for most of the early game story missions since that Aflflatus type is mostly covered by APPLe. Still, APPLe is more of a support unit while Matilda is a DPS unit with debuffs. She’ll come in handy in later battles against Mineral-type enemies where she can exploit their Afflatus weaknesses for high damage.

Matilda’s abilities deal a ton of Mental damage and have a high Penetration rate if you upgrade her cards during battle. She can inflict Confusion on enemies, lowering their Critical Resist quite a bit, which she can then take advantage of with her Ultimate ability which comes with a built-in Critical Rate boost. Matilda is capable of remarkably high burst damage, and she’s a strong DPS unit for new players who don’t have a roster full of 6-Star characters just yet.

