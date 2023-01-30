Gamers tired of Blox Fruits looking to get into some One Piece-themed debauchery should be looking into Pixel Piece as soon as possible. Featuring some of the best graphics of any Roblox experience, players will find a grand adventure awaiting them in this finely crafted journey.

Players can jump right into this adventure and start roaming this massive world, but some players may be wondering if they have some codes to increase their overall abilities, and start making their character as powerful as possible while working on claiming as many Devil Fruits as possible!

All Pixel Piece Codes In Roblox

Players will find all of the currently available codes for Pixel Piece below, alongside some questions asked by players of this experience.

All Pixel Piece Codes (Working)

RESETPOINTS – Resets All Stat Points

COOLBELI! – x2 Beli & 2,000 Gold

dfnotifier2hr! – 1 Hour Of DF Notifier

All Pixel Piece Codes (Expires)

dropstuff – x2 Drops

sorryforthisNew! – 2,000 Beli & EXP Boost

resetstats! – Reset Stats

RELEASE! – 500 Gold

sorryforthis! – Free Beli

shutdown! – Free Beli

How To Redeem Codes in Pixel Piece

Players hoping to redeem some codes to get their hands on these extra bonuses, follow these steps to start getting these extra items and bonuses:

Press M on Keyboard

on Keyboard Find Settings (Gear icon on the bottom of the list)

(Gear icon on the bottom of the list) Click on Redeem Code at the bottom

at the bottom Enter Code and click Confirm

Why Aren’t My Codes Working In Pixel Piece?

Players will need to ensure that they are properly spelling their codes correctly, so copy them directly from this page to see if any of these particular codes do work. There is a chance that players finally may experience and find an expired code, which will give players an error that lets them know it does not work.

Where Can I Get More Codes For Pixel Piece?

Our discord has reached the limit of members and at the moment we have already contacted the Discord team with the request to increase our limit. Wait for more news!



PIXEL PIECE:https://t.co/pbsETgofoK — World Up Team (@WorldUpTeam1) January 29, 2023

Gamers hoping to claim new codes should follow the World Up Team on Twitter, as they will be more than likely the first place to see and claim these new codes. Players can also check the Roblox Group for this particular development team and can also find codes for this experience, as well. There is a Discord available for this experience as well, but it is currently shut down due to plenty of people wanting to join.

What Is Pixel Piece on Roblox?

One Piece is one of the most popular games on the planet, and Pixel Piece hopes to bring plenty of fans what they’ve been wanting for years. A grand and open adventure that places gamers in the wild, open world, and gives gamers the chance to explore and fight against countless foes.

There are also plenty of quests available for gamers to jump into, and a level-up system is in place to give gamers the perfect opportunity to see more of the One Piece world they know and love.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023