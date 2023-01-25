Roblox Blox Fruits – All Devil Fruits – Ranked Tier List

Gamers hoping to become the most successful Pirate or Marine within the world of Blox Fruits will need to collect valuable and powerful Devil Fruits that can completely change their time in this Roblox experience. However, while some of these fruits can be overpowered, other Devil Fruit quickly reveal that they aren’t worth the time or effort to track down.

While players can also rely on their trusty weapons or even their fists to quickly dispatch foes, gamers that have come across some of the more powerful Devil Fruits know what kind of advantage they can offer while grinding for levels or completing quests. No matter which team you join up with, utilizing these fruits will help you climb the ranks quickly.

All Devil Fruits Ranked In Roblox Blox Fruits – Ranked

As with any tier list, there is a bit of personal opinion thrown into the mix. However, after countless hours within this particular experience, there has been plenty of testing to ensure that these fruits are going to be ranked accordingly. Without any further ado, let’s find out the best available fruits within Blox Fruits.

D-Tier Devil Fruits in Blox Fruits

These are going to be the worst Fruits available in the game, and can completely push gamers in the wrong direction. While they may be good to get the hang of how they work, they offer no other benefit beyond finally having a Devil Fruit of their own.

Bomb

Chop

Kilo

Love

Spike

Spin

C-Tier Devil Fruits in Blox Fruits

These Devil Fruits give gamers the chance to experiment a bit more, and while they may have more moves and power than the previous D-Tier items on this list, they still don’t have much to offer players that are a bit more familiar with the game. Use them with caution, as there are many better Devil Fruits available.

Falcon

Paw

Sand

Smoke

Spring

B-Tier Devil Fruits in Blox Fruits

Players lucky enough to get their hands on these Devil Fruits will start to see why they are the most powerful item to obtain in the game. With better passive skills and more moves to master, gamers can start to stomp out their enemies with ease, but can still have room to improve in the future.

Barrier

Diamond

Door

Gravity Revive

Quake

Rubber

String

A-Tier Devil Fruits in Blox Fruits

Now we’re cooking, and not only with Sanji. These Devil Fruits offer players plenty of excellent skills, alongside power and room to grow with them. While there may still be some fruits that can outperform these particular Fruits, they are some of the best in the game without a doubt.

Control

Flame

Ice

Light

Magma

Phoenix

Rumble

S-Tier Devil Fruits in Blox Fruits

Easily the best of the best, these Fruits are sought after for a reason. Not only are they the most powerful in the game, but they’re also some of the rarest to encounter in the wild or even in shops. Gamers lucky enough to stumble upon one of these particular Devil Fruits need not worry about searching for any others.

Buddah

Dark

Dough

Dragon

Leopard

Rumble

Shadow

Soul

Venom

How Do You Get New Devil Fruits In Blox Fruits?

Gamers that are hoping to claim a new Devil Fruit in this experience will need to either track down a Fruit Dealer or hope that they get lucky enough to get one in the wild without needing to spend their hard-earned Berries at the shops. Players that are hoping to purchase something new should check these locations to find a Fruit Dealer:

Pirate/Marine Starter Island

Middle Town

Dressrosa Docks on the Second Sea

Cafe on the Second Sea

Mansion on the Third Sea

Port Town on the Third Sea

Gamers hoping to find fruits in the wild will just want to hope that they are in the right place at the right time, as fruits tend to respawn on the mainland islands every hour, but will despawn after 20 minutes if players are not fast enough to track them down and claim them for their own.

As gamers make their way through all of the Seas before them in this particular experience, there is something to enjoy for everyone. No matter if you’re a fan of PVP combat, or want to grind to become the greatest on the server, Blox Fruits is an exciting and challenging time for gamers of all skill levels.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023