Roblox – Blox Fruits Sword Tier List – All Swords Ranked

While players may be more interested in finding Rare Devil Fruits in Blox Fruits, there are plenty of other exciting options for combat within this exciting Roblox experience. Gamers that are hoping to jump into battle against foes and others may need to employ some excellent combat skills with blades to chop their way to the top.

However, not every blade is crafted the same. Some are going to cause plenty of damage, while others may feel like you’re trying to cut down a tree with a butterknife. Finding out the best blades to search for while on your journey is important, especially if you’re gunning for the top of the food chain.

Best Swords In Blox Fruits – All Swords Ranked

For any tier list, it’s a matter of personal opinion. While there may be some swords that are almost always considered to be the best of the best, other weapons may feel like they’re holding the game and player back. Our personal opinion is brought into these articles, so our thoughts may vary slightly overall, but we ensure research goes into our choices. Without further ado, let us dive right in and find out the best swords in Blox Fruits.

D-Tier Swords in Blox Fruits

While these swords may be able to help players as they first start on their journey, they’ll quickly be overpowered by just about anything else in the game. There is a chance that players could get further along and into the Second and Third sea using these swords, getting rid of them sooner than later is recommended.

Cutlass

Dual Katana

Iron mace

Katana

Pipe

Pole (1st Form)

Shark Saw

Trident

Warden’s Sword

C-Tier Swords in Blox Fruits

As gamers find these particular weapons, they’ll start to realize what power really feels like. It’s hard to say what could make them better besides some buffs, but they’ll likely not get them anytime soon. Being able to use some extra power is great, but other weapons will be better for gamers in the long run.

Bisento

Dual-Headed Blade

Gravity Cane

Jitte

Longsword

Saddi

Triple Katana

B-Tier Swords in Blox Fruits

These swords are going to give players the chance to start slaying foes without much effort. There are still chances for these particular blades to grow, they will give gamers their first true taste of power. Alongside the greater power level, these particular blades will also give players a chance to start showcasing their looks.

Dark Dagger

Dragon Trident

Koko

Midnight Blade

Saber

Soul Cane

True Triple Katana

Twin Hooks

Wando

A-Tier Swords in Blox Fruits

Those lucky enough to claim these swords early on in their adventure will have an almost unfair advantage, as they are some of the most potent blades currently available. Alongside these weapons’ power, they’re also sharp to look at.

Buddy Sword

Canvander

Hallow Scythe

Pole (2nd Form)

Shisui

Spikey Trident

Yama

S-Tier Swords in Blox Fruits

The best weapons currently available in the game, and will give gamers the perfect opportunity to become the Pirate or Marine they’ve always meant to be. Alongside plenty of amazing skills and power levels, these weapons will give gamers the perfect chance to challenge a long-standing rival.

Cursed Dual Katana

Dark Blade

Rengoku

Saber

Tushita

Now that players know which weapons to focus on, knowing where to find weapons like the Cursed Dual Katanas, Tushita or even the Twin Hooks can give them an excellent chance to be more powerful than ever before. However, pairing these weapons alongside all of the powerful Devil Fruits in the game can help gamers rise to the top with ease.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023