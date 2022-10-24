Where To Get Cursed Dual Katanas in Roblox Blox Fruits

If you love Roblox and you’re looking to get your hands on an extremely overpowered weapon in the world of Blox Fruits, look no further than the Cursed Dual Katanas. Fast, efficient, and deadly, the Cursed Dual Katanas will become your main weapon without a second thought. However, what do you need to do to get your hands on something like this?

Let’s dive right in and lead you in the right direction of where you’ll need to go and all of the requirements needed to make it happen. Let’s strap on our straw hats and hit the ocean blue as we search for the Cursed Dual Katanas in Blox Fruit!

Where To Find Cursed Dual Katanas In Blox Fruits

If you’re looking to partake in this quest, you’re going to need to have a few different things ready before you’re able to jump right in. This is going to be a quest that you’re going to need to take on after a fair amount of grinding. You’re going to need to have a high-level character, as well as the Yama and Tushita swords in your inventory. You’ll need to also have a 350 Mastery on each of those weapons.

You’ll also need to make sure that you are at least Level 2300+, as you’ll be facing off against some tough enemies. We recommend being at least 2350+ before taking this task on. Once you have hit your goal, you’ll want to make your way to Floating Turtle Island. As you make your way to these lands, you’ll want to make your way into a very large building that contains the Tushita Scroll.

You’ll be given a total of 6 Quests to accomplish this task, which ranges from talking to 3 boat dealers, to lighting torches and fighting enemies. After you have completed the three that are offered by the Tushita Scroll, you’ll be able to take on the final three in the Yama Scroll. After completing these trails, you’ll need to fight the final boss of the area.

After you have killed the boss, you’ll notice that your Yama and Tushita are no longer two separate swords. You’ll have two black blades surrounded in red flames, signifying that you have completed the trails and have gotten your hands on this amazing new weapon. However, your mastery will not transfer over to the new weapon, so you’ll need to work towards these levels to unlock the Mastery Moves.

Mastery Level 175: Revolving Ravager

Mastery Level 375: Slayers of Goliath

Now that you’re ready to carve your enemies to pieces, make sure that you’re checking out our Roblox Guide Section. You’ll be able to find out how to unlock Full Body Haki, where to go to unlock the Superhuman Fighting Style, and what you’ll need to accomplish to earn the God Human Fighting Style in Blox Fruits!