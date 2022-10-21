How to Get Superhuman in Blox Fruits

If you’re looking to push your power to the next level in Blox Fruits, you’ll want to know how to unlock the Superhuman Fighting Style. As one of the most influential styles in the game, you’ll never have to think twice before going up against another player or an enemy, as you’ll be able to take them down with an extreme amount of power running through your veins.

But, if you don’t know where you should be going to find this, or how to unlock it, you may be feeling more lost than ever before. As you continue in your Blox Fruits adventure, you’ll need to check a few specific spots to ensure you’re able to master this fantastic fighting style. Here’s what you need to do to unlock Superhuman in Blox Fruits!

How To Unlock Superhuman Fighting Style In Blox Fruits

As you continue your adventure as either the Pirate of your dreams or a Marine that is looking to put an end to the Pirate reign, you’ll learn many different fighting styles. As you continue to learn and grow, you’ll want to make sure that you are not only learning, but also mastering the fighting styles of Dark Step, Water Kung Fu, Electro, and Dragon Breath.

If you haven’t learned or unlocked these styles, make sure to visit Half Cold Half Ice Island, where you’ll be able to speak to a few different scientists that have been working on the Dark Step, Water Kung Fu, and Electro fighting styles. You’ll find the Dragon Breath style on a nearby island that you’ll be able to visit by boat. Check the large dividing wall for an NPC hiding within.

After you have gotten all four fighting styles up to Level 300 Mastery, head to Snow Mountain. You’ll know that you’ve come to the right spot when you spot the Snow Quest Giver NPC near a bridge, which you need to cross to purchase the Superhuman Fighting Style for a total of $3,000,000. You’ll find the NPC selling this style hiding on the left side of the mountain.

While it may not be as intense as the God Human Fighting Style, you’ll be able to destroy just about anything in your path once you have fully mastered this fighting style. Make sure that you’re always keeping up your training, and you’ll be ready to take on the world in no time.

Now that you’re a Superhuman Master in Bloxfruit, make sure that you’re checking into our Roblox Guide Section. You’ll be able to learn how to claim Amazon Prime rewards for your favorite game, if you’ll be able to play Roblox on your Chromebook, and the best Bloodlines available in Shindo Life!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022