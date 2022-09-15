How-to-Get-God-Human-Fighting-Style-in-Roblox-Blox-Fruits

The Roblox Community is always working on ways to improve gameplay, and the title has seen numerous creative endeavors since its release. A perfect example would be Roblox Blox Fruits, a popular game mode open to all players. In this game, players can spend time mastering new fighting techniques, which may open the doors of opportunity to unlock the game’s rarest fighting style, God Human. Read on to see how you can learn this skill.

How to Achieve God Human Fighting Style in Roblox Blox Fruits

To unlock the God Human Fighting style in Roblox Blox Fruits, players need to have hit 400 mastery in every other fighting style and have spoken to the Ancient Monk inside the tree at the end of Floating Turtle Island. The Ancient Monk will request various items from the player in return for the ability to purchase the God Human fighting style for 5’000’000 Beli and 5’000 Fragments.

Tracking down the items the Ancient Monk requires can be challenging for a number of players who don’t know where to head. The table below describes each item and which characters must be defeated to obtain them.

Materials Location 20 x Fish Tail Defeat any Fishman NPCs in Underwater City or defeat the Fishman Captain in Floating Turtle. 20 x Magma Ore Defeat any NPCs in Magma Village or Hot & Cold. 10 x Dragon Scale Defeat Warrior or Dragon Crew Archer in Hydra Island. 10 x Mystic Droplets Defeat any NPCs in Forgotten Island.

After the appropriate materials have been gathered, head back to the Ancient Monk in the tree. He will ask if you want to purchase the God Human fighting style. Once you’ve selected yes, it will automatically be applied to your character rather than having to equip it manually.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.