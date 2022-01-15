Roblox Blox Fruits Codes January 2022

Roblox has seen its fair share of unique new experiences for the community with Roblox builders always seeking to create the best in-game worlds there is for players to joyfully explore. One of these examples is the Blox Fruits game developed by Roblox builder: ‘Gamer Robot’. The game has had a whopping 3.6+ billion visits as of the time of writing, so it is clear to see that the game has amassed a great deal of attention from players. The world has an excellent number of codes and the working Roblox Blox Fruits codes will be listed in this guide for you to use.

Working Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

The codes that are available to redeem are listed below and these range from getting additional cash to getting double experience points. The codes to use within Roblox are:

  • 3BVISITS – You will receive double EXP for 30 minutes
  • AXIORE – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes
  • BIGNEWS – Your character will receive the In-game title of “BIGNEWS”
  • BLUXXY – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes
  • FUDD10 – 1 Beli ($1)
  • FUDD10_V2 – 2 Beli ($2)
  • STRAWHATMAINE – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes
  • SUB2DAIGROCK – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes
  • SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – You will receive double EXP for 30 minutes
  • SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes
  • TANTAIGAMING – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes
  • THEGREATACE – You will receive double EXP for 20 minutes

Every 2x EXP can be stacked, after redeeming all of the codes at the same time, I had around 3 hours and 15 minutes worth of double exp.

These are all of the available working codes for the Roblox world which will net you the rewards that you are looking for. There are numerous other Roblox experiences with codes attached for you to redeem.

How to Redeem the Codes

Firstly to redeem the codes you will have to launch ‘Blox Fruits’ from within Roblox, afterwards, when it loads, look for the small Twitter icon on the left side of your screen, press it and you will get a box to input the codes, hit enter on it to receive your reward!

It should be noted that you have enter the code exactly as it is shown on this list.

Your rewards will now all be present for you. Will you be using these Roblox Blox Fruits codes this month?

Roblox is available now to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, IOS, and Android.

