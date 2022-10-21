How to Get Full Body Haki in Blox Fruits

If you’re ready to enhance your body to the fullest extent possible in Blox Fruits, you’re going to need to get your hands on the Haki ability as soon as possible. As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to unlock this powerful enhancement once you have reached the Frozen Village for around $25,000. However, if you want more power than ever before, you need to fill your body with this power.

But, how do you unlock the Full Body Haki in the world of Blox Fruits? Let’s dive into the details and find out everything that you’ll need to know, with all of the steps you’ll need to take along the way. Pairing this enhancement with the Superhuman Fighting Style will make you more unstoppable than ever, so get ready to go on an adventure!

How To Get The Full Body Haki Enhancement In Roblox

When you first unlock the Haki ability, you’ll be able to grant your body an additional boost of power by using the Hotkey that it is paired up with. However, as you continue to grow your power, your Haki will grow alongside you while changing your appearance in the process. You’ll also feel the power flowing through your veins with the buffs that it provides your characters.

There are a total of 6 different stages that you’ll be able to unlock, and you’ll need to put in the work to continue growing your powers further and further. If you’re looking to work towards the Full Body Haki, you’re going to need to farm for enhancement XP, which does differ from the standard XP that you normally gain from fighting enemies.

Every time you hit another player, an NPC with non-fruit attacks, including fists, guns, and swords, you’ll earn 1 Enhancement XP. This may sound daunting, but it’s not as bad as you may be expecting, especially when you see how much XP you need for each stage. The amount of enhancement XP needed to progress through the stages is as follows:

Stage 1 Haki – O XP This is automatically unlocked once you purchase the Haki ability

Stage 2 Haki – 4,000 XP

Stage 3 Haki – 12,000 XP

Stage 4 Haki – 24,000 XP

Stage 5 Haki – 48,000 XP

Stage 6 Haki – 60,000 XP

While this seems like a fair amount of XP needed to get to the Full Body Haki, the result is worth your time and effort. As you continue your journey to become the greatest Pirate or Marine in the land, you’ll find that you’ll be at the Full Body Haki faster than you could ever expect. Farming low-level monsters is a great way to make this happen, as you’ll be able to smash away until you’ve leveled up.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.