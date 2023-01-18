Roblox – Where To Find The Shadow Fruit In Blox Fruits

Those hoping to become the strongest player around in Blox Fruits in Roblox have quite the journey ahead of them. Not only will they need to focus their time and effort on finding powerful weapons like the Tushita blade, but they’ll also need to obtain and master powerful Devil Fruits that give them supernatural abilities.

While not as rare as the Soul Fruit, the Shadow Fruit is quite hard to get if players don’t know where to start searching for it, or how much it will cost them if they’re lucky enough to come across this unique Devil Fruit. Let’s jump in as a Pirate or Marine of our choice, and see what we may need to do to finally get the Shadow Fruit in our possession!

How To Get Shadow Fruit In Blox Fruits In Roblox

For those hoping to claim this rare fruit, there are a few different ways that gamers may be able to finally claim it for their own. As a Mythic Fruit, it’s going to be one of the hardest to find in the game, so players will need to rely on RNG to get their hands on this one. With a low 1.3% Dealer Chance and a 1.1% spawn rate, this is going to be a hard one to track down.

As one of the most damaging Fruits in the game, there is a reason that everyone would want to get their hands on the Shadow Fruit. However, there is no way to increase these chances to get this particular fruit, so the only thing we can really recommend is to explore often and everywhere to increase your odds of being the lucky one to finally find the Shadow Fruit. It will be more than worth the effort put in to finally obtain it. Or, if you know someone that has this Fruit, offering up something to trade could give you a chance to finally get it.

Players hoping to claim this fruit for their own will need to save up $2,900,000 in the game, or spend 2,425 Robux to claim this fruit for their own, making it one of the most expensive currently available to purchase. However, while it may be pricy, it’s completely worth it for players hoping to power up to the next level.

Blox Fruits is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023