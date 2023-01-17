Roblox – How To Get Soul Fruit in Blox Fruits

Players searching for the rarest fruits in the game may have heard the legends of the Soul Fruit, or the Spirit Fruit. Within the world of Blox Fruits, it happens to be one of the hardest fruits to come by in this Roblox experience, and gamers can spend countless hours searching with no avail.

Are there any chances that players will have a way to give themselves a better chance at finding this particular fruit, or does it depend on how the game is played? Let’s jump into Blox Fruits and find out if there is a way to increase these odds, or if players will need to search far and wide to gather this powerful fruit.

How To Get Soul Fruit in Blox Fruits

Gamers hoping to claim the Spirit or Soul Fruit within this experience are going to need some major luck to make this happen. There are currently no ways to increase the chances of getting this particular fruit, however, while it may be rare to find it, it certainly isn’t impossible.

While that may not sound as bad as it is, there is only a 1% chance of this particular fruit being available from Fruit Dealers and a 0.76% chance that it will spawn in the wild. However, those lucky enough to have found this fruit can verify that it is worth the trouble. With every attack in its possession being a powerful AOE attack, alongside an extreme damage output, Spirt or Soul is one of the best Fruits available in the game.

While it may not be as powerful as the Buddah Fruit, the Soul Fruit is more than enough to help gamers get through some of the stickiest situations they can find themselves in. It’s worthwhile searching it out, even with its expensive 3,400,000 Money asking price. For those that are running a bit short, but have a wallet stacked with Robux, it’s also available for 2,550 Robux.

Pairing the Tushita Blade with this particular fruit can be particularly damaging, so players hoping to go all out on the damage front may need to take the opportunity to find this fruit as quickly as possible, as long as luck allows them to do so.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023