Roblox: Blox Fruits – Where To Find Phoenix Fruit

Gamers that have been sinking time and effort into Blox Fruits are always on the quest to find the newest and most exciting fruits available in this experience. As you set sail on the ocean blue on your quest to become the strongest pirate or marine around, having the correct Devil Fruit can allow you to push your power levels to new heights.

However, with the sheer size of this world and everything that lies between you and your goals, players may have difficulty finding exactly what they are looking for. As we set sail to discover the Phoenix Fruit in this vast world, make sure you’ve got your straw hat strapped on tight.

Where Is The Phoenix Fruit in Blox Fruits?

As players make their way into the world, keeping an eye peeled out for Fruit Dealers may allow them the opportunity to unlock new fruits that are typically not able to be found in the world. With the reworked V2 Phoenix Fruit being one of the most currently sought-after Fruits in this experience, gamers may be wondering what they’ll need to get their hands on it.

There is a very low chance that you may be able to find the Phoenix Fruit in the wild or stocked at Fruit Dealers, with a 3.05% chance of finding it during your adventures and a 3% chance to find it with a dealer. While these numbers are not the highest around, being patient is going to be the easiest way to obtain this fruit, as there are not any other current ways to find it in this experience.

How Much Does The Phoenix Fruit Cost In Blox Fruits?

Players looking to get their hands on this particular fruit are going to need to complete some quests before they’re able to obtain it. With it being one of the rarest in the experience, it comes with a hefty price tag of $1,800,000 or 2,000 Robux. While this may be quite a bit of cash to drop at once, players that have awakened this Fruit to its full potential understand why it is as rare as it is. No matter if you are farming for NPCs or taking on other players in PVP combat, the Phoenix Fruit is worth your time and money. Making sure that you have 18,500 Fragments to get the most out of it will ensure that players in possession of this fruit are not taken lightly.

- This article was updated on November 14th, 2022