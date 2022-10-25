Roblox Blox Fruits: How To Unlock Twin Hooks

As you venture out into the wild world to become the most notorious pirate or vigilant mercenary in Blox Fruits, you’ll want to keep yourself up to date with some of the best weapons in this Roblox experience. One of the most sought-after weapons, the Twin Hooks, can be a real pain in the side if you’re not sure where to start looking.

Let’s get on our ship and find out which way we should set sail, as we venture out on the ocean blue to find these wonderful weapons. Make sure that you’re spending your skill points wisely, as you’ll want to make sure that you’re powerful enough to utilize them to their full potential! Here’s everything you’ll need to know about where to find Twin Hooks in Blox Fruits, and how to obtain them for yourself!

Where To Find Twin Hooks In Roblox Blox Fruits

While they may not be the most powerful weapon found in the game, the Twin Hooks are an excellent weapon as you make your way through the Second Sea. As you begin the process of leveling up and becoming stronger, you’ll have the option of taking on a Quest to defeat Captain Elephant on the Floating Turtle Island. You should be around Level 1850 before taking this task on, however.

After you have fought him, you’ll not only rake in a fair amount of XP to level your character up, but you’ll also receive an item from the battle. If you’re lucky and happen to hit the 5% Chance of scoring this excellent sword combo, you can continue forward from here. If not, you’ll need to continue farming the boss until he drops them. While it is ranked as an Uncommon Sword, the 5% Drop Rate is low.

While it may take a few tries to unlock this sword, the result is quite worth the time and effort that you’ve had to put in. You’ll also earn a fair amount of XP from farming the Boss, so you’ll have a chance to level up even more than you already are. Now that you’ve unlocked the sword, you can continue on your journey to the next island!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.