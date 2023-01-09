Best Offer for Buddha Human Blox Fruits in Roblox

As gamers make their journey through the seas in Blox Fruits, one of the most popular experiences in Roblox, they’ll never know what to truly expect on their epic adventure. Choosing between Pirates and Marines, players will have the opportunity to obtain some epic abilities as they become the most powerful of their crew.

However, there may be some Fruits that gamers no longer need after obtaining them, as they may not mesh with their overall build. When it comes to valuable Fruits, the Buddha Human Fruit is something that players can sell for some great cash. But, what is a proper offer to give for this particular fruit?

Best Price & Offers For Buddah Human In Blox Fruits

There are a few reasons that Buddah Human is worth a fair price within the world of Blox Fruits. First off, it is one of the more expensive Fruits to purchase from Dealers, coming in at around $1,200,000, or 1,650 Robux. While there are more expensive Fruits out there, there are plenty of other reasons why Buddah is so sought after.

Being one of the easiest Fruits to grind, players can find themselves in a particularly good spot in the early game. However, some recent nerfs to the Fruit may cause the price to drop within the next few weeks, as players have been asking up to $3,000,000 lately. However, for players hoping to trade a few Fruits in exchange for Buddah, there are a few that players seem to be willing to accept as of late.

Player shopping around and hoping to trade some rarer fruits should consider offering these particular fruits up in exchange for Buddah:

Shadow

Venom

Control

Spirit

Dragon

While some of them may be worth more than Buddah is currently, those hoping to finally get their hands on this Legendary Fruit, they may need to be willing to part with something a bit more exciting. Buddah is still considered one of the best Awakened Fruits overall and is quite easy to grind up to its full potential, making the asking price worthwhile in the long run.

While gamers may need to save up a while to get their hands on this particular fruit, they could also take the time to search out other powerful fruits, such as the Pheonix Fruit. Gamers ready to set sail on this adventure may also want to ensure that they’ve obtained plenty of powerful weapons, such as the Electric Claw to make sure they can keep pushing to become the best in the world.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023