Roblox – Where To Find The Dragon Fruit in Blox Fruits

As gamers push toward the Third Sea in Blox Fruits, finding and claiming the best fruits in this Roblox experience is going to require a fair bit of effort. No matter if players are trying to find the Shadow Fruit or something like the powerful Tushita Blade, having the best items around can help a player stuck in a life-or-death situation.

Much like the Soul Fruit, the Dragon is one of the most sought-after fruits currently available in this adventure. However, players may not know what odds they have to finally claim one for their own, so let’s jump on our ship and sail the ocean blue in pursuit of this Mythical fruit!

How To Get Dragon Fruit In Blox Fruits in Roblox

While it may not be the most powerful fruit in the game anymore, the Dragon Fruit is still one of the most intimidating to come across. After it was nerfed in favor of other fruits such as Buddah, Dragon is still something that can cause dread in any player, regardless of their skill level.

Pirates and Marines hoping to get their hands on this will need to pray that the RNG Gods are on their side, as they’ll need to have some of the best luck around to claim this as their own. With a 1% chance to spawn at a Fruit Dealer, and only a 0.7% chance of spawning in the wild, players need to ensure that they’re searching every location on the seas to claim one of these for their own.

With its devastating power potential, there is also a devastating attack on the player’s wallet. Coming in $3,500,000 or 2,600 Robux for players lucky enough to find a Dealer carrying it, making sure that your wallet is full before speaking to Dealers could make or break a once-in-a-lifetime situation unless you are properly prepared to finally purchase this excellent item.

As one of the only Beast fruits that doesn’t have an Awakening, it’s naturally powerful from the moment players finally get their hands on it, so those hoping to get more powerful than ever quicker than ever should make this their priority next time they log on.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023