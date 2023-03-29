Image: Kids Relief

Are you looking for Solarpunk Simulator codes to earn free in-game loot? Solarpunk Simulator is a popular Roblox game made by developer Kids Relief. You will join Captain Jack (voiced by Jack Black) on an epic galactic adventure into the unknown. You can use Solarpunk Simulator codes to earn in-game rewards like Solar Gems, giving essential resources you need to survive in space. The rewards provided by the codes in Solarpunk Simulator are super important, so you should jump at any chance to earn them for free.

All Solarpunk Simulator Codes List

We have provided you with an easy-to-browse list of working and expired codes and instructions on redeeming them.

Solarpunk Simulator (Working)

Here are all the working Solarpunk Simulator codes:

Kidsrelief—Redeem code for 5,000 free solar gems.

Solarpunk Simulator (Expired)

These are expired codes for Solarpunk Simulator:

There are currently no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Solarpunk Simulator

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Solarpunk Simulator.

Launch Solarpunk Simulator Click on the Redeem Codes icon on the main menu Copy a Working Code from above Paste it into the Enter Code text box Hit the Redeem button

How Can You Get More Solarpunk Simulator Codes?

The easiest way to get more Solarpunk Simulator codes is by returning to this page at the start of every month when new codes are updated.

Why Are My Solarpunk Simulator Codes Not working?

Your Solarpunk Simulator codes may not work because they expired or were mistyped into the text box during redemption. Please verify that the code you are trying to redeem isn’t expired and was typed correctly into the text box.

Other Ways to get Free Rewards in Solarpunk Simulator

You can earn more rewards by following the official Solarpunk Simulator and Kids Relief @KidsRelief. You can also earn more free rewards by completing in-game daily challenges and events simply by playing the game.

What is Solarpunk Simulator?

Solarpunk Simulator is a Roblux game where you will help Captain Jack awaken his crew to get back to doing what he does best, exploring space! You can do so by collecting and hatching pets, which will unlock more of Jack’s crew. Another fun aspect of Solarpunk Simulator is that you can donate directly to Comic Relief US from the game because it was made in collaboration with them.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023