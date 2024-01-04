Text a Friend Codes (January 2024)

Image: cakehunterman

If you’re on the hunt for free wins and messages in Text a Friend Roblox, you’re in luck! All you need are some codes. Not sure where to find them? No worries. We’ve done the work and gathered a bunch for you. Take a look below!

All Text a Friend Codes List

Text a Friend Codes (Working)

SUPERSECRETCODE — Redeem for 1000 Wins

SECRETABC — Redeem for 500 Wins

250Likes — Redeem for 500 Messages and 200 Wins

RELEASE — Redeem for 50 Wins

Text a Friend Codes (Expired)

We haven’t found any expired codes in Text a Friend.

Related: Tower of Madness Codes (January 2024)

How To Redeem Codes in Text a Friend

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Launch Text a Friend on Roblox. Click on the codes button on the right side of your screen. Type the code into the Enter Code text box and click on Redeem.

How Can You Get More Text a Friend Codes?

Here are some ways to acquire more Text a Friend codes:

Check out the game’s Roblox page description. Sometimes, you can find a code there.

Subscribe to the developer’s OnlyCakeyy channel.

Follow the dev’s official Twitter account @DevCakeyy for any new updates.

Why Are My Text a Friend Codes Not Working?

There could be several reasons why your Text a Friend Roblox game codes aren’t working. You might have a typo, so make sure to type exactly the way you see it. It might also have expired, meaning you took too long to use it, or it had a limited number of uses.

What is Text a Friend?

In the Roblox game “Text a Friend,” your primary task is to accumulate Messages by clicking. As your collection grows, you can challenge rivals across various stages to gain Wins, progressing until you confront the ultimate boss. The game features numerous phones that enhance your Messages, along with in-game power-ups you can seize to ascend the leaderboards.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2024