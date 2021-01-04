Persona Soundtracks Finally Make Their Way on to Spotify

I’m a sucker for good video game soundtracks, and later tonight my Spotify playlist will expand when the Persona soundtracks go live. Fans of the franchise have had to either purchase the soundtracks for themselves, or listen to them via unofficial YouTube channels up till today, but that thankfully won’t be the case once several Persona OSTs go up in a few hours.

Several Persona Soundtracks, including Persona 5’s, will go live at midnight on January 5th.

While the Persona 5 soundtrack may be the most recent, a healthy variety of OSTs from the franchise will become available at midnight on January 5th. Thanks to Twitter account @AniPlaylist (an account dedicated to sharing when popular anime tracks make their way on to Spotify, and Persona is pretty damn anime) we know which ones. Coming to Spotify are the soundtracks for:

Persona 5

Persona 4 and Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Dancing All Night

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

Persona 3 and FES

Persona 3 and Persona 4 Vocal Sound Collection

Persona Q and Persona Q2

Persona 2 Sound Collections

Music FES 2013

Super Live 2015

That’s roughly four OSTs (if you roll Golden and FES into the main soundtracks for P4 and P3), several spin-off albums, and a couple live concerts. That’s not a bad haul for Persona fans, and I know I’ll be adding both the Persona 4 and Persona 5 soundtracks for my library as soon as I am able (I own the deluxe vinyl for Persona 5, so you could say I’m a fan). There’s even an official playlist on Spotify if you are unfamiliar with some of the other games and want to sample some of the greatest hits from each. The playlist won’t go up until midnight alongside the full albums, but you can bookmark and save it now.

We gave Persona 5 Royal a perfect score, and were pleased with the Persona 4 Golden PC port released a few months ago. If you want to unlock the true ending to Royal, or need help increasing your social stats, be sure to check out our various Persona 5 guides.