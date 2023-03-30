Image: Netflix

A Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation Has Been Confirmed by Edgar Wright after being in the works for almost thirteen years. The executive producers of the 2010 film, Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and Bendavid Grabinski, are set to return for the anime adaptation with Science SARU handling the animation. An even more exciting development is that the entire cast of the 2010 movie is set to reprise their roles. Here is everything we know about the Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation.

Edgar Wright has Confirmed a Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation and Full Cast Returns

Wright stated that Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and Writer BenDavid Grabinski had created the Netflix anime adaptation. He also mentioned that the anime series would expand the universe and add much more. While he did expand upon that comment, he did see we will have to watch it to know. No official details on the new Scott Pilgrim anime series release date have been released yet, but it sounds like things are well underway.

Here is a list of all cast members reprising their roles for the Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation:

Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera

Michael Cera Romona Flowers: Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Mary Elizabeth Winstead Matthew Patel: Satya Bhabha

Satya Bhabha Wallace Wells: Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin Lucas Lee: Chris Evans

Chris Evans Stacey Pilgrim: Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Envy Adams: Brie Larson

Brie Larson Kim Pine: Alison Pill

Alison Pill Julie Powers: Aubrey Plaza

Aubrey Plaza Todd Ingram: Brandon Routh

Brandon Routh Gideon Graves: Jason Schwartzman

Jason Schwartzman Young Neil: Johnny Simmons

Johnny Simmons Stephen Stills: Mark Webber

Mark Webber Roxie Richter: Mae Whitman

Mae Whitman Ellen Wong: Knives Chau

Related: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Review

Wright also mentioned in response to his Tweet from a fan suggesting they get Anamanaguchi for the anime’s score and that we will be very happy. Anamanaguchi is a chiptune-based pop and rock band from New York City who provided music for the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World video game.

The official Tweet from Wright can be seen below.

This is not a drill! This is happening!



After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023