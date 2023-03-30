A Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation Has Been Confirmed by Edgar Wright after being in the works for almost thirteen years. The executive producers of the 2010 film, Edgar Wright, Bryan Lee O’Malley, and Bendavid Grabinski, are set to return for the anime adaptation with Science SARU handling the animation. An even more exciting development is that the entire cast of the 2010 movie is set to reprise their roles. Here is everything we know about the Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation.
Edgar Wright has Confirmed a Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation and Full Cast Returns
Wright stated that Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley and Writer BenDavid Grabinski had created the Netflix anime adaptation. He also mentioned that the anime series would expand the universe and add much more. While he did expand upon that comment, he did see we will have to watch it to know. No official details on the new Scott Pilgrim anime series release date have been released yet, but it sounds like things are well underway.
Here is a list of all cast members reprising their roles for the Netflix Scott Pilgrim Anime Adaptation:
- Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera
- Romona Flowers: Mary Elizabeth Winstead
- Matthew Patel: Satya Bhabha
- Wallace Wells: Kieran Culkin
- Lucas Lee: Chris Evans
- Stacey Pilgrim: Anna Kendrick
- Envy Adams: Brie Larson
- Kim Pine: Alison Pill
- Julie Powers: Aubrey Plaza
- Todd Ingram: Brandon Routh
- Gideon Graves: Jason Schwartzman
- Young Neil: Johnny Simmons
- Stephen Stills: Mark Webber
- Roxie Richter: Mae Whitman
- Ellen Wong: Knives Chau
Related: Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Review
Wright also mentioned in response to his Tweet from a fan suggesting they get Anamanaguchi for the anime’s score and that we will be very happy. Anamanaguchi is a chiptune-based pop and rock band from New York City who provided music for the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World video game.
The official Tweet from Wright can be seen below.
- This article was updated on March 30th, 2023