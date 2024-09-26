Agatha All Along Show Runner finally acknowledges Scarlet Witch’s potential cameo

Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) played a significant role in Agatha’s story during WandaVision. Thanks to that, there’s been much speculation about whether Olsen will reprise her role in the new series Agatha All Along.

Warning: Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Jac Schaeffer, the creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, recently addressed these rumors. While she acknowledged the consideration given to Wanda’s potential appearance, Schaeffer emphasized that Agatha All Along is firmly Agatha’s show. She described Wanda’s presence as a “shadow” hanging over the narrative, acknowledging the impact of WandaVision on the new series. In other words, she didn’t say no or yes.

There was a lot of consideration. That’s a great way of articulating it: her shadow. Agatha is not a character who’s going to stand in anyone’s shadow. So this is emphatically Agatha Harkness’ show. However, we are in the WandaVision corner of the universe, so Wanda’s legacy has threads in this narrative. But, yeah, it is about Agatha. It’s about her journey, it’s about the truth of her, and that is very much our focus with the show. Jac Schaeffer

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Schaeffer’s evasiveness about a possible cameo aligns with the current understanding of Scarlet Witch’s fate in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character was seemingly killed off in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though Elizabeth Olsen voiced a variant of Scarlet Witch in the animated series What If…? Season 2, this was not the mainstream version of the character.

Some would speculate that Wanda’s presence may be felt through flashbacks or other narrative devices, even if Olsen doesn’t physically appear in the series. Others would suggest that the show could explore the multiverse concept, allowing a Scarlet Witch variant to interact with Agatha.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This would take away viewers’ feelings of loss whenever an on-screen character dies. It’s not that much of a death if they just come back. Just like in Game of Thrones, people just kept coming back, and it didn’t feel as serious. Honestly, killing Wanda off may have been Marvel’s way of putting the character away so they wouldn’t need to deal with her anymore.

Even Olsen felt like Marvel wasn’t sure what to do with the character. We’ll have to wait and see if she’s coming back in any way.

