Alex Bregman Is Tight Lipped About New Position

Alex Bregman has recently signed with the Boston Red Sox, and this has sparked a lot of conversation about where he will fit in on the team. He signed a three-year deal worth $120 million, which has options to leave after the first two years, and part of his salary will be paid later. Bregman was officially introduced at Fort Myers, Florida’s Red Sox spring training facility.

Manager Alex Cora hasn’t decided on a specific position for Bregman yet. He mentioned that a decision will come later in spring training once the roster is set. Initially, there was talk that Bregman might move to second base since Rafael Devers has been playing third. However, Devers hasn’t been performing well defensively, while Bregman recently won a Gold Glove and has strong defensive stats.

The infield situation for the Red Sox is complicated. Triston Casas is expected to play first base, but there are some concerns due to a past injury. Masataka Yoshida, who signed a long-term contract, mostly played as the designated hitter last season and is coming back from surgery, which might affect his outfield availability. The second base position also has Vaughn Grissom and top prospect Kristian Campbell, both of whom can contribute.

Despite the uncertain situation, Cora noted that Bregman’s previous experience playing shortstop makes him adaptable to second base. Bregman has been practicing at second base alongside Trevor Story at shortstop, suggesting he might play there. Cora praised Bregman, mentioning his quick hands, good footwork, and strong arm. The idea of Bregman and Story working together for double plays has excited some fans and analysts.

How the Red Sox set up their infield will be important during spring training. Where Bregman ends up playing will affect the team’s overall strategy on defense and their lineup on offense, especially considering where key players like Devers and Yoshida will play.

