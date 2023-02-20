Before his first movie, no one expected Ant-Man to become one of the most popular characters in the MCU, but that’s precisely what happened. The exciting new installment in the franchise brings back Kang the Conqueror, exploring a different version of the villain we saw in Loki, and marks the start of Phase 5. But the MCU is full of highs and lows, and the Ant-Man trilogy is no different. So, fans are eager to see all Ant-Man Movies ranked from worst to best.

Every Ant-Man Movie Ranked

Does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania holds up, or was all the hype for nothing? After the latest MCU movies, that question is definitely bugging the fans. The two previous movies were fun, but they didn’t have such an important role in the wider universe. Let’s see what each movie in the Ant-Man trilogy brings to the table and rank them.

Related: What to Watch Before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

It’s sad to put Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here, as it’s one of the most anticipated Marvel projects of 2023, but that’s also a reason for it being ranked so low. The movie had so much potential exploring more the quantum realm and Kang, but it ended up being quite bland. What screams that the most is the scenery; the VFX are great, but even so everything feels so fabricated and not unique at all it doesn’t draw your attention for long.

As with the rest of the trilogy, it has a few good jokes and a fun heist scheme. However, the story sometimes makes you feel like you’re watching a bad Star Wars movie, and the dialogue could be way better.

2. Ant-Man and the Wasp

Bringing the Wasp to the mixture is this feature’s strongest point; her seriousness creates a new set of jokes and adds a new dynamic to the action scenes. Her relationship with Scott, both during and outside the superhero work, is well-utilized and makes the movie’s rhythm more consistent. That still doesn’t save the comedy every time, as sometimes the puns don’t land and are longer than they should.

Besides having the Wasp and setting up the quantum elements pretty well, Ant-Man and the Wasp is an okay movie. The film should be simpler as it can’t handle everything happening at times, and the villain is very forgettable. Her motivation and how she’s used are weak, making the movie a bit boring.

1. Ant-Man

The first Ant-Man is the best in the trilogy and one of the funniest MCU movies. The comedic timing is perfect, and Scott Lang is an engaging character to follow, even before becoming Ant-Man. His motives are well-established and down-to-earth, making it easy to empathize with him. Having such a “low-stakes” project is a breath of fresh air and something we don’t get much with Marvel.

The action scenes are great throughout the movie and mix well with the comedic style. However, it’s a shame none can hold a candle to the heist scene in which Scott steals the Ant-Man suit (definitely the best part of the movie). Again, the villain isn’t a high point of the feature, but everything is so fun that you end up forgetting that.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023