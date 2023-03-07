All Marine Rankings in One Piece Listed in Order

Image: Crunchyroll

One Piece is one of the longest-running ongoing anime, having a large and complex world. Because of that, many aspects of its story are deep and thoroughly explained, like the Marines. But that also makes things complicated; it’s hard to remember every important pirate crew or devil fruit, for example. So, even if you follow the story for a long time, you’ll forget a lot of stuff. Read on if you want to know about all Marine rankings in One Piece.

All Marine Rankings in One Piece Explained

Every Marine has a different importance, strength, and even objective (not all of them are always trying to hunt the pirates with the biggest bounties), so they are divided in rankings. It’s also a good way of showing Luffy’s strength, as he is having trouble fighting a commander one day, and, on the other, he’s facing off against an admiral. Here’s a list with all Marine rankings in the story.

Support Staff

The supportive staff is composed of members whose functions don’t involve engaging in combat of any sort. The most famous characters are Sengoku (Inspector General) and Garp (Instructor), who also works as Vice Admirals.

Inspector General

Instructor

Cook

Doctor

Scientist

Shipwright

Custodian

Infantry and Sailor Division

They are non-commissioned officers making an effort to go up the ladder; they would be what we usually call grunts. The only one who has bigger importance is Koby, who starts as a Chore Boy.

Warrant Officer

Master Chief Petty Officer

Chief Petty Officer

Petty Officer

Seaman First Class

Seaman Apprentice

Seaman Recruit

Chore Boy

Ensign

Now we start taking a look at the commissioned Marine officers with Ensigns, the lowest rank who has permission to wear the kanji “Justice” on their backs. Isuka, someone who usually confronted Ace, is an Ensign.

Lieutenants

Helmeppo is one of the relevant characters who have been of this rank. Lieutenants are divided into three different kinds.

Lieutenant Commander

Lieutenant

Lieutenant Junior Grade

Commander

The best-known Commander in One Piece is Donquixote Rosinante, Doflamingo’s younger brother and one of the best characters in the story.

Captain

They can command one of the several branches and navigate around the seas looking for pirates. Captains are considered strong Marines, and usually have Devil Fruit powers in addition to battle experience and tactical knowledge. Some well-known Captains are Koby, Tashigi, and Smoker.

Commodore

The fifth highest rank in the Marines. They are sometimes responsible for the assigning of bounties to pirates and criminals. Smoker, a character who constantly goes up in rankings, also has been a Commodore.

Related: 12 Best Female Characters in One Piece

Rear Admiral

Even though they are the lowest of the Admiral ranks, Rear Admirals are considered incredibly powerful. X Drake was one before defecting to become a pirate.

Vice Admiral

The rank with the most known members, like Garp, Smoker, and Tsuru. They have varying duties and authorities. Also, all of them know and use at least one type of Haki.

Admiral

Known as the World Government’s “Greatest Military Powers,” only three Marines can possess the title at the same time. The ones we know are:

Kizaru

Fujitora

Ryokugyu

Aokiji

Akainu

Sengoku

Fleet Admiral

Fleet Admiral is the highest Marine rank. They are only below the Five Elders and the World Government Commander-in-Chief, who has complete authority over the entire Marine organization and the Cipher Pol. Akainu is the current Fleet Admiral.

- This article was updated on March 7th, 2023