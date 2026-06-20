Anne Hathaway says she felt “really lucky” to become a mom, ahead of announcing her third pregnancy with husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway has shared that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. The 43-year-old actress posted the news on Instagram through a video announcement. In the clip, Hathaway wears a flowing white dress and walks into frame. She then lowers her arms to reveal her baby bump while the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Barbara Lewis plays in the background. She captioned the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x.”

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Hathaway has given thought to how her pregnancy announcements reach the public. In an interview this past April for a World’s Most Beautiful cover feature, she talked about how she handled the announcements for her first two children, Jonathan and Jack. According to Hathaway, those earlier social media posts came as a direct response to being photographed by paparazzi in public.

Hathaway told People that she often felt pushed to take control of the story after being caught on camera. “Basically, I saw someone was taking photos of me and I think at that point, people kind of knew I was pregnant,” she said. “I think there were some street shots where you’re just like, ‘Eh, just had a big meal.’ But I was just like, ‘Ok, this is going to happen now.'”

Hathaway approached pregnancy announcements differently in the past

Rather than letting unauthorized photos break the news, she chose to use her own platforms to share it on her terms. She recalled talking through this approach with her husband. “And I remember talking to [my husband] Adam about it and I was like, ‘Maybe this is a good use for social media,'” she said.

Anne Hathaway reveals on Instagram that she is pregnant and expecting her third child with Adam Shulman. pic.twitter.com/aeG8MRvbD0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2026

“If it’s going to happen anyway, maybe I can put something out that feels more personal and that comes from me as opposed to it having to be this thing that happens outside of me.” Hathaway told the interviewer that finding a way to make the announcement herself felt like an important moment for her.

Other celebrities have also opened up about how having kids has changed their outlook, including Timothée Chalamet, who has spoken about how fatherhood could fit into his future. Hathaway also spoke about what motherhood has meant to her.

She is already a mother to 10-year-old Jonathan and 6-year-old Jack, and said she feels grateful for her growing family. “I know that not everybody who wants to be a mom gets to be, or a parent gets to be,” she said. “And I’m just blown away by how fortunate I am. I just got emotional taking a look at that to realize that it went really well for me twice. And that’s really lucky.”

Hathaway’s comments on parenting have shifted over time. In March 2022, she said she did not feel fully present in her life until she became a mother. She said becoming a parent helped her let go of internal distractions and try to be her best self. Other stars have shared similar reflections on early parenthood, including Ashanti, who has talked about a lesson her 8-month-old son taught her.

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