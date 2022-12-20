Are you looking for a comprehensive Avatar: The Way of Water parents guide to decide if you want your children to see this movie? The long-anticipated sequel has finally arrived and boasts a recording-breaking 192-minute runtime, making it the longest-running movie in 2022. You may have questions after watching the original Avatar or have heard about scenes on social media, from friends or family members. So it is only natural that you want to know what to expect from the movie and if there is anything inappropriate for your children. Here is the only Avatar: The Way of Water parent’s guide you will need.

Avatar: The Way of Water Parent’s Guide

Avatar: The Way of Water is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity, and some strong language. We will break down every category of the movie’s rating in this Avatar parent’s guide so you can decide if this is a movie you want your children to watch.

Cost of Tickets

The average cost of admission to Avatar: The Way of Water is more expensive than most movies currently in theaters. This is due to its popularity and the formats it is shown in. For instance, the addition of seeing the movie in Imax 3D can add $4 to the cost of each ticket. Speaking of 3D, most folks wearing glasses can wear the 3D glasses over them without any issue, but it may be too uncomfortable for some children.

Violence

Avatar: The Way of Water contains intense combat scenes with weapons like guns, knives, and bows. It also features scenes with explosions. While the combat scenes are not bloody, there is a lot of violence. One scene where a man’s arm is sliced off may disturb some viewers. No blood is shown, but the whole sequence of him losing his arm is. Children are also held at knife and gunpoint but not injured. If you are okay with your children watching superhero movies, then this will be okay for them.

Nudity and Sex

There is a small amount of nudity where a breast is shown. However, the Na’Vi are also very scantly dressed, and more skin and body parts may be shown than you are comfortable with your child seeing. There is no sex shown, but the movie does reference pregnancy.

Profanity

There is a decent amount of cussing, including the F word and Jesus. In addition, other swear words like bugger, arsehole, and bastard are said. The movie also contains sibling rivalry and name-calling. One scene, in particular, has one of the characters calling another a ‘penis face.’

Alcohol, Drugs, and Smoking

There are no scenes where these substances are consumed.

Death

Death is a common theme in Avatar: The Way of Water, but for the most part, it is only referenced offscreen or in dialogue. However, a character’s death is shown in full, which may be too intense for young viewers or those who are sensitive to death.

Does Avatar: The Way of Water Have a Post Credit Scene?

No. Avatar: The Way of Water does not have a post-credit scene, so you can leave as soon as the credits begin to roll.

Anything Else I Should Be Concerned About?

One disturbing scene has humans hunting a whale to obtain an anti-aging juice. Unfortunately, the scene from start to finish may be too disturbing for some viewers.

Avatar: The Way of Water is available to watch exclusively in theaters.

- This article was updated on December 20th, 2022