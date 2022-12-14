Are you currently sitting in the theater and wondering if there is a post-credit scene in Avatar: The Way of Water? First, we hope you enjoyed the movie because it has received rave reviews and has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards since its world premiere in London last week. Avatar: The Way of Water is an epic movie like Marvel, which often utilizes mid-credit and post-credit scenes to hint at future characters or story arcs in their universe.

James Cameron has stated that he wants to have five total entries in the franchise, so it is only natural if he included any scenes that provide insight into the franchise’s future. Avatar: The Way of Water holds the record for being the longest movie in 2022. With its 161-minute runtime, you may be asking if you have to continue sitting in the theater or if you should sprint to the bathroom to beat out the rest of the theater. Here is everything you need to know if there is a post-credit scene in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Is there a Post Credit Scene in Avatar: The Way of Water?

No, there is no post-credit scene after Avatar: The Way of Water is over. The first song to hit when the credits begin to roll is The Weeknd’s new hit song, Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength), the lead single to Avatar’s soundtrack. You are free to head to the exit when you hear this song and take that long-anticipated bathroom break you refused to take so you wouldn’t miss any of the action. Take that, James Cameron!

Cameron hasn’t been shy against dissing anything related to Marvel, so it comes as no surprise as not have anything during the credits. However, he is also not shy about making quotes to the press about his beloved franchise, so it will only be a matter of time until we get more information about the production of future sequels. We know there will at least be an Avatar 3 that is slated to be released in December of 2024.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release only in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022