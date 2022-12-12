Are you wondering what Golden Globe awards nominations James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water were just nominated for? There was a lot of negativity surrounding Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water recently, but they both proved Hollywood and film viewers very wrong. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with the help of George Lopez and his daughter, announced the Golden Globes nominees on Monday Morning via a live telecast on NBC. A surprising announcement was the nomination of Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water in two different categories. Here is everything you need to know about James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water being nominated for Golden Globe awards.

James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water Nominated for Golden Globe Awards

Cameron was nominated for the Best Director – Motion Picture category for his work with Avatar: The Way of Water, which he also won in 2010. He faces stiff competition against The Daniels for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Baz Luhrmann for Elvis, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans. Cameron has been highly vocal about his work with the Avatar sequels, the future of the franchise, and trolling the naysayers. However, it’s not surprising that he was nominated here for developing new filming techniques and the direction he took the Avatar: The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water was nominated for the Best Motion Picture – Drama category, which the original also won in 2010. It also faces tough competition as fellow movies Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar, and Top Gun: Maverick was nominated in this category. Early reviews from Avatar: The Way of Water’s world premiere have stated that the sequel hits on every category and is an improvement to the original from 13 years ago.

The movie receives rave reviews for its performance capture, live-action filming, character development, action scenes, and score. So it is no wonder it was nominated for two Golden Globes in categories that encompass these aspects. We will continue to update if Cameron or Avatar: The Way of Water is nominated for any more awards as we get closer to the Golden Globes awards ceremony, which takes place on January 10, 2022.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release only in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022