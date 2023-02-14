9 Best Shows to Watch Alone on Valentine’s Day

Image: DOMERICA

Valentine’s Day is not for everybody, and that’s okay. Despite the pressure being on this day every year for people to celebrate their bond with their special someone, or to find someone new, the day can leave others weary of the festivities and wondering what’s in it for them. If you’ve got Valentine’s Day off and happen to have some time alone, there are plenty of streaming shows to enjoy, whether you’re feeling hopeful, cynical, or simply bored. The best shows to watch alone on Valentine’s Day might not even be related to the holiday at all, and that’s okay.

9 Recommendations for Valentine’s Day: Shows You Can Watch Peacefully Alone

Valentine’s Day is a holiday taking place in the winter, and many people who choose to chill out on the day find that to be too much of a literal case. If you find yourself a free agent this time around, you’ll have opportunities to curl up on the sofa and veg while enjoying shows you’ve been meaning to catch up on, such as the following:

You’re the Worst (2014)

Image: FX Productions

Existing as yet another example of FX and FXX being consistent sources of quality TV. You’re the Worst is a dramedy that evolves past romantic comedy tropes about cynical would-be lovers into an intelligent, amazing, hilarious 5 seasons. If you want romantic plots with a bit more of an edge, or if somebody asks you what you’re watching alone today, just respond with this: You’re the Worst. Be sure to check it out on Hulu!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Image: Amazon Studios

This one is more of a fun choice because it has precisely nothing to do with Valentine’s Day and everything to do with watching it alone. It’s a lore-heavy show that prompts a lot of questions, and even with the best efforts shown by Prime’s X-Ray functions, it’s a peaceful experience to watch it without all the chaff about its treatment of the lore or casting. It doesn’t hurt to be able to watch it in silence, with many answers a quick Google search away. Plus, we’ve got plenty of handy guides on the first season, which are a quick search away while you continue to enjoy.

Love (2016)

Image: Netflix

Judd Apatow’s Love is another modern take on romantic comedies in how it treats its protagonists and their struggles with dating in the present while fanning out to other compelling characters. It’s realistic, charming, and often very funny yet refreshing in how often it doesn’t pull punches. If you find yourself rooting for the characters, you’ll find you’re in luck, but it’s a bumpy, awkward ride there, available exclusively on Netflix.

Battlestar Galactica (Reimagined 2004 Series)

Image: NBC Universal

This one, much like The Rings of Power, is not even on the list for any particular Valentine’s Day agenda, it’s just amazing television we think you should watch. That being said, there are plenty of steamy romantic encounters in what turns out to be quite a romantically-charged military sci-fi drama. But it’s also some of the most intensely cerebral, pulse-pounding television ever put out, and you can stream it on Peacock.

The Office (2004)

Image: NBC

The Office is a great show to watch all year round, but on Valentine’s Day, if you’re feeling left out, it’s some of the greatest comfort food available on Peacock. There are plenty of great stories and belly laughs to be had, and we know this is probably not even your first viewing, but familiarity is nothing to scoff at, and sometimes nothing better is on.

Dexter (2006)

Image: Showtime Networks

Don’t overthink any correlation between you watching this one alone and Dexter Morgan’s struggles to understand fitting in and find a place for himself in the world. Choose instead to appreciate a compelling, introspective journey of a blood spatter analyst by day who moonlights as a serial killer vigilante by night. While the series is rather uneven, it’s a fun viewing experience available on Paramount Plus with Showtime.

Romantic Killer (2022)

Image: DOMERICA

Romantic Killer is an excellent anime treatment of romantic comedy tropes while being wonderfully endearing and charming at the same time. It’s funny, incredibly self-aware, and uplifting without a needlessly predictable ending. Arguably, the ending is more desirable than your typical rom-com, all with that classic anime energy, and a great cast of characters all available on Netflix.

Fleabag (2016)

Image: Two Brothers Pictures

This one is possibly the most critically-acclaimed, yet most concise entry on the list with a 12-episode run. It was part of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s massive breakthrough as a star on the stage and screen and is a poignant dramedy for the ages made available on Prime Video for American viewers. It doesn’t hurt that it’s also very short compared to many other entries on this list, but it’s also an emotional journey.

BoJack Horseman (2014)

Image: Netflix

Prepare for this Netflix original to break you. It’s hauntingly honest, wickedly funny, and has some of the darkest finales of any dramedy out there, so do not be deceived by its animated presentation. This show is some of the most serious, critically-acclaimed shows and an intense examination of its self-loathing protagonist played wonderfully by Will Arnett. It doesn’t hurt that this show also had a careful finger on the pulse in terms of pop culture and current events, with how it addressed #MeToo. If you choose this option, we urge you to take breaks, especially after moments such as the penultimate episode of season 3.

Valentine’s Day, at the end of the day, is just another date on the calendar, and if you’re choosing to watch shows alone on this day, you could do far worse than any one of these options. But they’re ultimately just suggestions with about as much meaning as the day itself, and you should feel empowered to watch whatever you want.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023