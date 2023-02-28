Best Star Wars Spinoff Shows and Movies, Ranked

Image: Disney

Star Wars has reached the point where it is not only a franchise, but an iconic media empire, comprising some of the best films, movies, spinoff shows, and more. With more spinoff shows slated for release in the future, as well as a slew of new films slowly building up towards, here is a ranking of all the best current Star Wars spinoff shows and movies.

What are the Best Star Wars Spinoff Shows and Movies?

These movies and series are ranked from worst to best, not including animated micro-series and shorts. Two cartoon series from the 80s, Star Wars Droids and Star Wars Ewoks, are also not included as they’re from another era entirely. Without further ado, let’s check out the best Star Wars spinoff shows and movies.

The Best Star Wars Spinoff Movies, Ranked

3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The only animated Star Wars spinoff movie in this list, Star Wars: The Clone Wars tells the start of the titular Clone Wars following the events of Star Wars Episode II – Attack of the Clones. It also serves as the pilot episode for the animated series of the same name, although unlike the latter, Star Wars: The Clone Wars was considered by many to be a disappointing entry in the billion-dollar franchise. Receiving largely negative reviews attributed to its storytelling and animation style, the animated movie also grossed the lowest returns for any Star Wars film to date, posting only $68.3 million at the worldwide box office.

2. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story focuses on the origins of Han Solo, one of the most iconic characters in the original trilogy. The movie sees Han in his earlier days as he tangles with criminal gangs, the Empire, and a burgeoning Rebellion. Solo: A Star Wars Story is also notable for casting a then-unknown Alden Ehrenreich as the titular character, quite big shoes to fill from original star Harrison Ford.

1. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Exploring the daring story of a group of Rebels in their lesser-known quest to acquire the plans and weaknesses of the Empire’s Death Star, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is currently the best Star Wars spinoff movie to date. It features a colorful cast of characters led by Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, two Rebellion members who would lead one of the most integral missions in the faction’s war against the Empire. The movie proved so successful that the character of Andor lead to his own live-action series, which was a massive success as well.

The Best Star Wars Animated Series

6. Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Telling the tale of clone trooper rejects set in a post-Order 66 galaxy, Star Wars: The Bad Batch has two seasons and is moderately successful amongst Star Wars fans and critics. It’s notable for featuring voice acting Dee Bradley Baker as all members of the titular Bad Batch, including Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. Due to their genetic mutations, these five suffered different circumstances when Order 66 came down, and it ultimately follows their adventure as they try to avoid the wrath of the Empire and also sees the subplot of how the latter came to use regular humans and phase out clones entirely.

5. Star Wars Resistance

Set before and during the events of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars Resistance follows a New Republic pilot who ultimately unveils the growing threat of the First Order to the Resistance. It crosses over with several key moments in the three sequel trilogy films, featuring voice acting from characters in the live-action movies. Oscar Isaac reprises his role as Poe Dameron, Domnhall Gleeson as General Hux, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, and Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma, to name a few.

4. Star Wars Rebels

Taking place a decade after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and slowly progressing through the original Star Wars film, Star Wars Rebels sees a ragtag group of rebels called the Spectres as conduct covert operations against Imperial forces on and around the planet Lothal. The series is very well-received by fans and critics alike, with Star Wars Rebels running for four seasons across 75 episodes.

3. Star Wars: Visions

Working within the constraints of an established canon can sometimes be tough, and with this in mind Star Wars: Visions was born. Featuring animated short films from seven notable Japanese animation studios, Visions featured various stories within the Star Wars universe, although some have taken liberties to create stories outside the established timelines while retaining what’s so quintessential about Star Wars.

2. Tales of the Jedi

An anthology miniseries depicting two separate paths of the Jedi, Tales of the Jedi tells the stories of Ahsoka Tano, who finds the Padawan across various points in her life, and Count Dooku, a Jedi Master who would eventually fall to the Dark Side. It follows the two Force-sensitive characters throughout key moments in their lives, and is notable for giving Count Dooku a sympathetic side that gives nuance to why he ultimately turned to the Sith.

1. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Despite being introduced by the worst-rated Star Wars spinoff movie, its animated series counterpart is anything but, with Star Wars: The Clone Wars being the best spinoff animated series to date. The series follows up on the premise of the movie, featuring Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, his padawan Anakin Skywalker, and a young Ahsoka Tano during the titular Clone Wars. Spanning seven series and over 130 episodes, the series told a multitude of story arcs within the Clone Wars, from the opening theaters up to the execution of Order 66, which ultimately resulted in the downfall of the Jedi.

The Best Star Wars Live-Action Spinoff Series

4. The Book of Boba Fett

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Disney looked to capitalize more on the nature and complexity of this mysterious group of warriors. This resulted in The Book of Boba Fett, a series dedicated to its namesake who was long-thought dead following the events of Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Although Temuera Morrison’s portrayal of Boba Fett as well as Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand was acclaimed, the writing and the characterization were criticized.

3. The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian, the first major Star Wars live-action spinoff series, was met with positive reviews and spawned interconnected series within the same timeline. With two seasons under its belt and a third on the way, it tells the story of Din Djarin, a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter portrayed by Pedro Pascual, as he is hired by remnant Imperial forces five years after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

If there’s one thing Star Wars fans can agree on, it’s that Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of Jedi Master Kenobi is one of the best parts of the prequel trilogy. His popularity led to his own titular Obi-Wan Kenobi series, a long-awaited exploration of Kenobi in the aftermath of the Jedi’s downfall. The series sees him protecting a young Luke Skywalker and providing aid to Luke’s twin Leia, and concludes in a showdown between him and his former padawan Anakin, who now goes by Darth Vader.

Andor

The best Star Wars live-action spinoff series also happens to be the most recent to air, and it coincides with the best spinoff movie as well. Andor focuses on the character of Cassian Andor, a thief who would eventually play an integral role in the destruction of the Empire’s greatest weapon, the Death Star. These later events would play out in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor was praised by critics and fans alike for showing a darker, more mature side of the Star Wars universe, in particular the effects of the Empire’s cruelty across the galaxy.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023