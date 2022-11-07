Star Wars: The Acolyte – Release Date, Cast, Story, and Everything We Know

Fans of the Star Wars franchise have been eating well lately. Coming hot off the heels of the excellent Andor series, The Acolyte looks to take things to a new level for the franchise. Diving deep into the lore of the High-Republic, fans have plenty to look forward to when this new title comes exclusively to Disney +.

Let’s find out who is set to star in this far-out adventure, and when we can expect to see the first episode grace our television screens. With the sheer amount of Star Wars content releasing shortly, fans have quite a bit to look forward to in the upcoming year.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Release Date

If the excitement is too much for you, you may be upset to know that the release date still feels like it’s in a galaxy far, far away. With the first episode set to air on August 11th, 2023, there is plenty of time to make sure that you’ve gotten all of the other stories in the franchise completed before this comes to life.

Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Members

While there have not been any immediate character names brought to the forefront just yet, the initial cast members for this new television drama have been revealed. With a few familiar names and some newer actors coming to The Acolyte, you’re sure to be in for a grand adventure. Here are the cast members currently working on this new show:

Amandla Stenberg

Jodie Turner-Smith

Dafne Keen

Dean-Charles Chapman

Carrie-Anne Moss

Manny Jacinto

Lee Jung-Jae

Charlie Barnett

Rebecca Henderson

Everything We Know About Star Wars: Acolyte

Taking place around 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, fans will have the opportunity to learn more about the emerging powers of the Dark Side. This could lead to some tantalizing bits of new lore for fans of the series, now that they’ll be able to see how these powers came to light in the first place. There may be hints of fan service that lead to events in the future, but time will only tell as more details begin to emerge.

Star Wars: The Acolyte will be available on August 11, 2023, exclusively on Disney +.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022