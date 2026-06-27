Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik says she ‘didn’t feel safe’ in her home after she questioned Black Lives Matter marches and COVID school closures

Mayim Bialik recently said she felt unsafe in her own home after family members pushed back hard against her for questioning liberal views during the pandemic. The former Big Bang Theory star, now 50, talked about these experiences on the Second Thought podcast, hosted by Suzy Weiss.

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Bialik pointed to the pandemic era as a turning point in her personal relationships. She said she felt frustrated that simply wanting to talk about topics like COVID school closures, church closures, and Black Lives Matter marches led her relatives to call her a Republican. Bialik said she sees herself as a bleeding-heart liberal, but found the home environment difficult when she strayed from the views people expected of her.

She said the pressure was not only about policy, but about being able to talk openly. When she suggested it was time for Joe Biden to step aside from his presidential run, she said the accusations that she was a secret Republican grew stronger. For Bialik, being able to disagree is a basic part of democracy, and she felt the divide had become extreme on both sides. She described the shift as a circle, where the far left and far right began to sound very alike.

A search for open conversation that led Bialik to Free Press

Bialik told the podcast host, “The notion that if I questioned what we were doing about school closures, church closures, Black Lives Matter marches. Like, I just wanted to talk about it.” She added, “And even in my own home, it did not always feel safe.” Concerns about speaking freely have also reached other areas, with reports that federal agencies are targeting AI critics.

To find a view that matched her own, she turned to Free Press, the media company co-founded by Suzy and Bari Weiss. She said she needed a space where she could share her confusion about the world when things did not seem to make sense.

Mayim Bialik (@MissMayim) opens up about the fear and antisemitism that she and so many Jews experienced after October 7.



“I didn’t know what I was going to find when I opened the gate to my house.”



Watch the full episode of Second Thought with @SnoozyWeiss:… pic.twitter.com/TcNO1YqVxZ — Second Thought (@SecondThoughtFP) June 26, 2026

The conversation also covered her long career in Hollywood, which she describes as an industry she never fully felt part of. She credited her parents for keeping her grounded by being strict about her schoolwork and making sure she did not get a swelled head. Despite her success, she kept a sense of normal life by doing chores and focusing on her education, even taking a long break from acting to earn a PhD in neuroscience.

Looking back on her journey, she recalled the practical reasons she returned to acting in 2010. She needed health insurance for her family and auditioned for The Big Bang Theory, a show she had not seen before. That role ended up changing her life. The Black Lives Matter movement she mentioned has long been tied to civil rights figures, including the recent passing of Jesse Jackson.

Since she stopped hosting Jeopardy in December 2023, Bialik has been shifting her focus toward producing and building her presence on social media. She continues to co-host her own podcast, Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown, where she explores wellness and mental health. She is now working on new projects while dealing with the challenges of public conversation.

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