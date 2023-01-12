Are you wondering what the Boruto episode 283 release date is? Did you get excited after the latest episode and can’t wait for the next one? Episode 282 marked the beginning of a new arc with a different opening and story. For those worried about fillers in the anime, this is a canon arc adapting Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust from the manga and novel of the same name. While some fans wanted to see an adaptation of other stories, many are excited by this.

Boruto Episode 283 Release Date

Boruto episode 283 will be released at 5:30 PM JST on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

12:30 AM PST Sunday, January 15 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

1:30 AM MST Sunday, January 15 (Denver, Calgary)

2:30 AM CST Sunday, January 15 (Chicago, Regina)

3:30 AM EST Sunday, January 15 (New York, Toronto)

4:30 AM AST Sunday, January 15 (Halifax, Fredericton)

5:30 AM BRT Sunday, January 15 (Brasilia Time)

8:30 AM GMT Sunday, January 15 (UK and Ireland)

10:30 AM CEST Sunday, January 15 (Europe)

2:00 PM IST Sunday, January 15 (India)

3:30 PM ICT Sunday, January 15 (Vietnam and Thailand)

4:30 PM PHT Sunday, January 15 (Philippines)

5:30 PM JST Sunday, January 15 (Japan)

What is Boruto Episode 283 About?

Sasuke’s Story—The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust follows Sasuke heading for an astronomical observatory, where he syncs up with Sakura. Together, they investigate ancient documents from the Sage of Six Paths that can help Naruto, as he is affected by a mysterious illness that prevents him from using chakra. Sasuke and Sakura are drawn into a deadly conspiracy and deeply develop their relationship.

The episode will be titled “Sasuke’s Story: Constellations.”

Where Can I Watch Boruto Episode 283?

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 283 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. As the arc is not profoundly related to Boruto’s story, fans of Naruto that haven’t been watching the anime can check it out without any problems. If you want to catch up and know more about both anime-watching orders, take a look at our guide.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023