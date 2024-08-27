Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

Captain America 4’s Anthony Mackie Admits Tom Holland Was Right

Holland knew what was coming for Mackie.
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 12:18 pm

Anthony Mackie, the star of the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, recently admitted that Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, was right about something. In a continuation of their friendly feud, Mackie threw Holland a shout-out.

Recommended Videos

In an Instagram post, Mackie reflected on a recent San Diego Comic-Con event where the trailer for his new movie was shown to a packed audience. In his post, Mackie said the experience of seeing himself on the big screen with his co-stars made him realize that Holland’s previous comments about having your own movie being a very different feeling were accurate. Before, he didn’t think it would be.

Captain-America-4-Sam-Wilson-Falcon
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The playful rivalry between Mackie and Holland has been ongoing for some time. Mackie even said his movie was better than all of Holland’s (that includes anything with Spider-Man). Despite their friendly rivalry, both Mackie and Holland have expressed mutual admiration for each other. In a previous interview, Holland stated he would be open to a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up movie and even joked about Mackie’s victory at the Spider-Man ride.

I had to take time and let the scope of what happened sink in. You were right [Tom Holland], it is different when you go with your own movie!

Anthony Mackie

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has been actively promoting “Captain America: Brave New World” as a significant milestone for the MCU. The movie is expected to introduce new characters and storylines, and Mackie has described it as a “clear reset” for the franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mackie explained that the movie will reestablish the idea of what the MCU is and where it is headed.

Even with all this, it’s great to know the MCU stars still keep up with each other and throw jabs like old comrades.

Reviewed on
Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin