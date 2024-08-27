Captain America 4’s Anthony Mackie Admits Tom Holland Was Right

Anthony Mackie, the star of the upcoming Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, recently admitted that Tom Holland, the actor who plays Spider-Man, was right about something. In a continuation of their friendly feud, Mackie threw Holland a shout-out.

In an Instagram post, Mackie reflected on a recent San Diego Comic-Con event where the trailer for his new movie was shown to a packed audience. In his post, Mackie said the experience of seeing himself on the big screen with his co-stars made him realize that Holland’s previous comments about having your own movie being a very different feeling were accurate. Before, he didn’t think it would be.

The playful rivalry between Mackie and Holland has been ongoing for some time. Mackie even said his movie was better than all of Holland’s (that includes anything with Spider-Man). Despite their friendly rivalry, both Mackie and Holland have expressed mutual admiration for each other. In a previous interview, Holland stated he would be open to a Spider-Man/Captain America team-up movie and even joked about Mackie’s victory at the Spider-Man ride.

I had to take time and let the scope of what happened sink in. You were right [Tom Holland], it is different when you go with your own movie! Anthony Mackie

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has been actively promoting “Captain America: Brave New World” as a significant milestone for the MCU. The movie is expected to introduce new characters and storylines, and Mackie has described it as a “clear reset” for the franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mackie explained that the movie will reestablish the idea of what the MCU is and where it is headed.

Even with all this, it’s great to know the MCU stars still keep up with each other and throw jabs like old comrades.

