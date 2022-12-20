Are you wondering when the Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 release date is and if there are any teasers available? It has been almost two weeks since Chainsaw Man Chapter 113 release, but your patience has finally paid off because we are so close to the release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 114! The long wait has had many fans worried about the future of the Chainsaw Man manga series. While we understand the worries, there is no reason to fear the fate of the world’s most popular manga series and anime series. Here is everything you need to know about Chainsaw man Chapter 114 release date and teaser.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 Release Date and Teaser

The Chainsaw Man manga has swapped between weekly and biweekly releases seemingly randomly, so it may be hard to know when a new chapter will release. However, we are getting close to the official release date and time of Chapter 114. There is also a teaser released on social media that you can read while you patiently wait.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 Release Date

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, December 21, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, December 20 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, December 20 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, December 20 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, December 20 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, December 20 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, December 20 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, December 20 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, December 20 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, December 20 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, December 20 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, December 20 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, December 21 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 114

You can read Chainsaw Man chapter 114 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga if you need to catch up on previous chapters before chapter 114 releases.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 Teaser

A teaser from Chainsaw Man Chapter 114 has been released on social media. It delves deeper into the date between Asa and Denji and gets even more awkward than it already is. Here is a teaser from Chapter 114 that will hopefully hold you over until your official release time:

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

