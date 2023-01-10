Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man chapter 118 release date is? Did you just read through chapter 117 and can’t wait until the next chapter? Asa and Denji finally get out of the aquarium after Asa tries to create the Aquarium Spear and Denji asks her on another date. At the end of the chapter, we see Yoru utter the words that should send chills down every fan’s spine (haha) because she is attempting to create the most metal sword out of any manga ever: the spinal sword. Will she succeed in using Denji’s spine as a sword? We’ll have to wait until Chapter 118 to find out! Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man chapter 118 release date.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 Release Date and Spoilers

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 17 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, January 17 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, January 17 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 17 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, January 17 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, January 17 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, January 17 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, January 17 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, January 17 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, January 17 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, January 17 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, January 18 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 118?

You can read Chainsaw Man chapter 118 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before chapter 118 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 118 Spoilers

There are currently no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for chapter 118, but it is expected that the raw scan will be released sometime around January 14. We will update this guide if that does happen, plus with any additional leaks.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023