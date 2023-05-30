Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Spoilers, Release Timeline, and Recap

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto and Shueisha

Did you finish reading Chapter 131 and are looking at Chainsaw Man spoilers, release timeline, and recap because you can’t wait for the next chapter to release? Unfortunately, we are back on break, meaning we won’t get another chapter for two weeks. However, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 131 Recap: Nayuta and Fami

This chapter also marks the return of Nayuta, the Control Devil, and Fami, the Famine Devil. In it, we see that Nayuta causes the Devil to spit out Asa and Denji due to her making the Devil think humans taste like poop. Fami also dispatches the Falling Devil after she fails to feed the War Devil to the Devil to starve her so she can turn her into her pawn. We also learn that The Age of Devils is approaching, but neither Nayuta nor Fami wants that because they would no longer have tasty food like Chinese food or pizza. However, Nayuta refuses to help Fami because she has school, where the chapter ends.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Spoilers

There are no Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans, but we will update once they drop. With us being back on break, we expect them to release sometime next week. Check back soon, as we will provide them as soon as possible so you know what happens after this exciting chapter!

Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, June 13

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, June 13

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, June 13

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , June 13

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , June 13

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , June 13

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , June 13

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , June 13

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , June 13

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , June 13

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , June 13

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, June 14

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 132?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 132 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

